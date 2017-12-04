Girl receives final flowers delivered to her every year from dad after his death Bailey Sellers took to Twitter to share her beautiful story

A girl has received her final bouquet of flowers from her father, who died five years ago. The doting dad, who passed away from cancer when Twitter user Bailey Sellers was just 16, arranged for his daughter to receive flowers from him on her birthday up to her 21st birthday. Bailey shared photos of the beautiful last arrangement on Twitter, along with his final note to her. She captioned the touching photos: "My dad passed away when I was 16 from cancer and before he died he pre-paid flowers so I could receive them every year on my birthday. Well this is my 21st birthday flowers and the last. Miss you so much daddy."

WATCH: The moment young autistic boy finally gets a shark toy in a kinder egg which he has been hunting for

Bailey's dad wrote her a touching letter

The letter read: "Bailey, This is my last love letter to you until we meet again. I do not want you to shed a tear for me my baby girl for I am in a better place. You are and always will be the most precious jewel I was given. It is your 21st birthday and I want you to always respect your mamma and stay true to yourself. Be happy and live life to the fullest. I will still be with you with every milestone, just look around and there I will be." Replying to people commenting on her post, Bailey wrote: "Every year I looked forward to my birthday because I felt like he was still here with me but this is the last year I get them, so it's so heartbreaking."

My dad passed away when I was 16 from cancer and before he died he pre payed flowers so i could receive them every year on my birthday. Well this is my 21st birthday flowers and the last. Miss you so much daddy. 💜 pic.twitter.com/vSafKyB2uO — Bailey Sellers (@SellersBailey) November 24, 2017

READ: Cancer patient, 7, cheered up by strangers sending superhero drawings to hospital

People were quick to offer their support, with one writing: "I'm so sorry for your loss as I know how losing a father feels. This is so, so special. I hope you had a happy birthday and know your daddy is looking over you girl." Another added: "So beautiful. I pray you had an amazing birthday. Remember that your dad will always be here for you and your family. Keep your head up."