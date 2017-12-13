London's Euston station to turn into homeless shelter on Christmas Day Network Rail aims to bring some festive cheer this year

London's Euston station will be turned into a shelter for hundreds of homeless people on Christmas Day. The station concourse will be laid out with tables set for a festive dinner and will be filled with decorations on 25 December. Volunteers will serve food to 200 rough sleepers invited to the event, with rail workers teaming up with charity St Mungo's and Streets Kitchen to provide "some festive cheer" this year.

Steve Naybour, from Network Rail, said: "Working on Christmas Day is pretty much par for the course for many of us who work for Network Rail but this year, because I wasn’t scheduled to work, myself and a handful of colleagues came up with this plan to feed some of London’s homeless instead." He added: "St Mungo's and Streets Kitchen have been fantastic. And I'm proud to say we've had lots of interest from Network Rail colleagues to volunteer to come along on the day to help out."

Homeless charity St Mungo's runs more than 300 projects across the UK, providing support to more than 2,700 people. Grassroots organisation Streets Kitchen hands out food to 1,000 people living on the streets every week. Beth Norden, community and events manager at St Mungo's, said: "Many people become homeless because of relationship breakdowns so Christmas can be a particularly lonely time for some of our residents." She continued: "Our thanks to Network Rail, their staff and volunteers, for helping some of our residents in Camden and neighbouring boroughs feel included in the community this Christmas Day."

