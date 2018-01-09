Dying 27-year-old's advice on how to live your life goes viral Holly Butcher passed away after battling bone cancer

Holly Butcher was just 27 when she passed away in early January after battling Ewing's sarcome, a rare type of bone cancer. Now, the Australian's heartbroken family have taken to Facebook to share a letter Holly wrote shortly before her death. In the letter, Holly spoke candidly about her diagnosis while also giving people advice on how to live their lives. The beautiful letter has since gone viral, and has received nearly 80,000 shares and over 100,000 likes.





It read: "I always imagined myself growing old, wrinkled and grey - most likely caused by the beautiful family (lots of kiddies) I planned on building with the love of my life. I want that so bad it hurts. That’s the thing about life; It is fragile, precious and unpredictable and each day is a gift, not a given right. I’m 27 now. I don’t want to go. I love my life. I am happy. I owe that to my loved ones. But the control is out of my hands… I just want people to stop worrying so much about the small, meaningless stresses in life and try to remember that we all have the same fate after it all so do what you can to make your time feel worthy and great."

Holly's letter has inspired others

She continued: "Those times you are whinging about ridiculous things (something I have noticed so much these past few months), just think about someone who is really facing a problem. Be grateful for your minor issue and get over it. It’s okay to acknowledge that something is annoying but try not to carry on about it and negatively affect other people's days. Once you do that, get out there and take a freaking big breath of that fresh Aussie air deep in your lungs, look at how blue the sky is and how green the trees are; it is so beautiful. Think how lucky you are to be able to do just that - breathe." Holly went on the list life advice, before requesting that people donate blood.

