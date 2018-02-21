The one thing all Disney princesses are missing Find out why Disney animators miss out this crucial feature in Disney characters

We all know by now that Disney princesses are highly unrealistic, with their tiny little waists, giant puppy dog eyes, and hair that NEVER seems to get messed up in the wind (we're looking at you, Pocahontas)! However, possibly the strangest characteristic that sets Disney princesses apart from real human people - ahem, aside from being animated drawings - is that none of them have any nails! This may sound like something out of a horror film rather than a series of Disney movies, but princesses including Mulan, Belle, Tiana and Ariel are among those who will never have to worry about ruining their nails - and it's not even just the Princesses who have this problem. Aladdin, Mulan's Shang and John Smith from Pocahontas are just a few of the male characters who also don't get a look in when it comes to cuticle care.

Mulan is one of the princesses drawn without fingernails

One of the reasons behind this could well be the time and cost of adding nails to each scene. Indeed, Disney once revealed that this was the reason behind Mickey Mouse only have four fingers. At the time, they said: "Artistically five digits are too many for a mouse. His hand would look like a bunch of bananas. Financially, not having an extra finger in each of 45,000 drawings that make up a six and one-half minute short has saved the Studio millions." However, nails do occasionally make appearances in some scenes, only to disappear again, with the Wicked Stepmother from Cinderella, Gaston from Beauty and the Beast, Jasmine from Aladdin and Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty among those with drawn fingernails.

So sure, we might not have perfect singsong voices like most Disney princesses, or have magic hair that glows when we sing, or live under the sea with our fish and crab pals, but at least we can go get a manicure if we so choose! Tough break, Disney princesses.

