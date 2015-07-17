Nicky Hilton's luxurious safari honeymoon in Botswana: photos

Nicky Hilton is celebrating her honeymoon with her new husband James Rothschild in Botswana. Last week, the 31-year-old and her husband tied the knot at the Orangery in Kensington Palace, Prince William and Kate Middleton's home, and now the new Mr. and Mrs. Rothschild are enjoying their romantic vacation in the African country.

The trip hasn't gone without a hitch. Hotel heiress Nicky – who has started calling herself by her married surname on Instagram – shared a picture of an uninvited guest that had made it's way into their room and stole some of her fruit. "This sneaky monkey broke into my room this morning," she captioned the pic on her Instagram. "He unlocked the front door and stole candy and this apple from my desk."

Another image shows how she and her banker husband are spending their dreamy break – she is pictured sitting in a four-by-four vehicle just feet away from a grazing elephant. "Honeymoon adventures", she wrote alongside the snap, which shows her dressed for the outdoors in a blue long-sleeved shirt, a pair of jeans, ankle boots and protection from the sun with a Fedora hat. The heiress also naturally has on her new wedding ring, which was seen in the shot as her hand rested on her leg.

Not only did Nicky and James marry in Prince William and Kate's home, but it seems that the bride also drew some wedding dress inspiration from the Duchess of Cambridge. She married her banker heir beau wearing a stunning $77,000 Valentino Haute Couture gown featuring a high neck, flowing train and a show-stopping lace veil. With its lace sleeves, bodice detailing, cinched waist and flowing skirt, the look was highly reminiscent of Kate's wedding dress. The royal also sported a lace veil on her wedding day in 2011.



Mrs. Rothschild in her Valentino couture gown Photo: Getty Images

Another parallel between the couples is that safaris played a part in the nuptial process – while Nicky and James, who became engaged in August 2014, have opted to celebrate their wedding with a safari honeymoon, William proposed to Kate against the sweeping natural landscapes of Kenya in 2010.