Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux honeymoon in Bora Bora

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Therouxhave started off married life in one of their fave paradise locations – the island of Bora Bora, in French Polynesia. After saying "I do" on Wednesday during a secret wedding attended by their star friends at their Bel Air mansion, the couple jetted off to the South Pacific on honeymoon.



Jen and Justin secretly wed on Wednesday Photo: Getty Images

The couple were pictured arriving at the luxury travel destination on Thursday after catching a flight from LA's Van Nuys airport the day before. They are reportedly staying at the Four Seasons, where a night in one of the resort's hideaway over-water bungalows overlooking the breathtaking Bora Bora lagoon comes with a price tag of around $1,500.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are starting married life in the idyllic setting of Bora Bora Photo: Four Seasons, Bora Bora

The upmarket resort is well known to the new Mr and Mrs Theroux, who spent a week there this time last year. They were celebrating the 2-year anniversary of their engagement, as well as Justin's 43rd birthday. He turns 44 on August 10, making 2015 the second year in a row the couple have marked his birthday in Bora Bora.

They won't be alone for the duration of their stay – Us Weekly reports they'll be joined by close friends, including Chelsea Handler, who was also present at their covert nuptials.

Jennifer and Justin are reportedly staying in an over-water bungalow in luxury resort, the Four Seasons Photo: Getty Images



The magazine also reports that other guests at the ceremony included maid of honor Courteney Cox, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, Lisa Kudrow, Jason Bateman, Jimmy Kimmel, Tobey Maguire and his wife Jennifer Meyer.

Jen and Justin and their guests dined on everything from chicken, fish, sausage, fettuccine carbonara with pork and mostacciolo pasta with red sauce, according to the weekly. "It was really, really good," a source said of the food, adding that the wedding cake – a giant vanilla and strawberry confection – was "delicious!"