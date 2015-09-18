Beyonce, Jay Z and Blue Ivy enjoy glamorous European vacation: photos

Beyoncé has finished off the summer in style. The singer has given her fans an insight into her glamorous life by posting several pictures of her European getaway with husband Jay Z and daughter Blue Ivy on Instagram.

The mother-of-one shared the sweet snaps of her rapper husband and their 3-year-old daughter enjoying their ultra-glam Mediterranean vacation. The "If I Were A Boy" singer thrilled her 45.7 million Instagram followers by posting pics that she'd taken as they lived the luxurious life on a $900,000-a-week super yacht named the Galactica Star.

Over the past week the music power couple has taken in several glam destinations including Monaco, Capri and Sardinia.

A European trip seems to have become a tradition for the couple, who for the past few of years have rented a yacht to travel along the French and Italian coasts to celebrate Beyoncé’s September 4 birthday. This year, however, the couple were very excited to take their daughter Blue Ivy along with them.

On Thursday, Beyoncé was seen boarding a flight at Nice airport, heading back home to gear up for the release of her latest single "Runnin’ (Lose It All)" with Naught Boy.