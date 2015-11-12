Celebrity vacations: The stars' favorite getaway spots for 2015

Everyone deserves a break! This fall, some of the hottest celebs cooled off (or heated things up!) in some of the most beautiful destinations the world has to offer. Here is our look at some of the lavish vacations celebs have taken this fall. <br> The Med <br><br> Beyonce and Jay Z travelled in style across the Mediterranean sea, cruising on a boat worth $50 million. The luxury vessel featured all the A-List essentials, including a jacuzzi and helipad. <br><br> Photo: Instagram/@beyonce
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil<br> Rihanna made the most of being in Rio for her performance at the Rock in Rio concert, choosing to stay on for a few extra days with her friend Cara Delevingne, who shared a glimpse of the fun with a snap of the gang on Instagram. "Till next time," she captioned the pic. <br><br> Photo: Instagram/@caradelevingne
Paris, France<br> Model Irina Shayk may have to fly to Paris every year for Fashion Week, but the beauty clearly hasn't grown tired of the city's world-famous landmarks. She posted a selfie to Instagram with the caption: "Practicing being a tourist #Paris." <br><br> Photo: Instagram/@irinashayk
Bora Bora, French Polynesia<br> Justin Bieber couldn't help but feel inspired while on a luxury holiday in Bora Bora. The remote island is a favorite among celebs, boasting Nicole Kidman, the Kardashians and Jennifer Aniston on its long list of visitors. <br><br> Photo: Instagram/@justinbieber
Shanghai, China<br> Supermodel Karlie Kloss decided to unwind from the manic Fashion Week season with a tour of China. While on vacation, the model shared some of her new-found wisdom with fans. She wrote on social media: "Playing tourist today in Shanghai. The Yuyuan Gardens are almost 450 years old and beautifully intact. I learned that in Chinese culture, vases are symbolic of peace. (And they are literally built into the walls)." After her stay in Shanghai, Karlie made her way to Beijing. <br><br> Photo: Instagram/@karliekloss
Machu Picchu, Peru<br> Katy Perry went on a spiritual awakening through Peru's famous Andes mountains, arriving at the ancient Inca ruins of Machu Picchu. She took a moment to capture the experience with a picture, which she captioned: "Living that bucket list lyfe  ". <br><br> Photo: Instagram/@katyperry
Mexico City<br> Racecar driver Lewis Hamilton flew in a week before the Mexican Grand Prix so he could explore Mexico's colorful cultural, financial and political capital. With its green parks, colonial palaces and world-renowned museums, no doubt the F1 driver was kept entertained with its endless options of urban adventurers. He clearly felt at home in the huge, vibrant city, buying a traditional Mexican sombrero and trying out a local popular hobby, lucha libre, or wrestling. <br><br> Photo: Instagram/@lewishamilton
Santorini, Greece<br> 'The Hobbit' star Luke Evans jetted off to the picturesque island of Santorini for some sun, ocean views and quaint white-washed villages. <br><br> Photo: Instagram/@thereallukevans
Bohol, Philippines<br> Australian actress Margot Robbie decided she would give back while in Bohol, an island province of the Philippines, dedicating her time to cooking meals for some of the country's poorest children. In an Instagram post she wrote: "If you visit the #philippines I IMPLORE you to do this! £100 feeds 400 kids. Or simply donate online www.riseabove-cebu.org and someone can do the cooking for you :)". <br><br> Photo: Instagram/@margotrobbie
Malibu, California<br> Liam Hemsworth decided to work on his beach body while in California, getting out and catching some waves. The actor captioned his action shot: "Just flying through the air." <br><br> Photo: Instagram/@liamhemsworth
Venice, Italy<br> After attending the EMA awards in Milan, tennis champion Novak Djokovic traveled east to the magical city of Venice. He posted a selfie with the caption: "Enjoying romantic Venezia with my wonderful wife @JelenaRisticNDF." <br><br> Photo: Instagram/@djokernole
Dubai<br> Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett-Smith went on a trip around the Middle East, making pit-stops at Dubai and Jordan. The 'Concussion' star snapped a selfie of himself with his beloved in front of the iconic Burj Al Arab with the caption: "Me & Wifey havin' a sexy date night in Dubai." <br><br> Photo: Facebook.com/WillSmith
