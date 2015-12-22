Inside Nina Dobrev's winter getaway for the holidays

Nina Dobrev is walking in a winter wonderland! The 26-year-old found herself dreaming of a white Christmas this season, so she made it happen. The actress jetted to Park City, Utah with her family to take in a week of fun and snow.

The former Vampire Diairies star is currently enjoying the holiday season with her friends and family in the exclusive Deer Valley area. The actress rented out an Airbnb mountain top residence for her winter escape.

Nina's swanky 8,000 square foot pad rents for $5,560 a night. The mountain top residence boasts incredible views in every room and features seven bedrooms, five full bathrooms in addition to a home theater.

The TV star has been sharing snaps of her winter escapades since arriving to the holiday destination. Nina posted a photo of herself on Instagram in full snowboarding gear, captioned, “Getting early start on xmas with the fam at our #airbnb#shredding.”

While on her Christmas vacation, the actress and her family have also been engaging in some good old home-cooking. She shared a photo of herself whipping up a meal in the kitchen alongside her family writing, “Iron Chef. Family Christmas Edition. We don't want to leave!!!” The starlet loves the open kitchen at the estate.