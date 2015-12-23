Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner sneak away for pre-holiday babymoon in Belize

The parents will play! Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner found time to get away and enjoy some quality time on their babymoon. On Wednesday, the 34-year-old shared some sweet images of her and Jared, 34, enjoying some fun in the sun in Belize.

Jared and I snuck away together to enjoy a few days of R&R!  A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Dec 22, 2015 at 3:15pm PST

"Jared and I snuck away together to enjoy a few days of R&R," she captioned the image from the Cayo Espanto resort. Ivanka is seen in the photo standing in front of a beautiful ocean view and wearing an all white lace cover up, on top of a blue bathing suit paired with cat-eye sunglasses.

Jared and Ivanka were married in 2010, and already have two children Arabella, 4, and Joseph, 1. In September, Ivanka and her family made the special announcement about baby number three. "I couldn't be more thrilled to share the news with you that I am expecting," she wrote in a message via her personal site. "#TeamIvanka helped me put together a little video to announce baby number three (which you can watch on Facebook), and we wound up having such a fun time in the five hilarious minutes that we were filming, that I had to share the moments that didn't make the cut."

An ideal way to start the day. Thank you @aprivateisland for this most-comfortable hammock. A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Dec 23, 2015 at 6:12am PST

In another series of snapshots from the vacation, Ivanka and Jared are seen having a "romantic" date night on the beach, and Ivanka is seen laying out on a hammock, embracing her baby bump. "An ideal way to start the day. Thank you @aprivateisland for this most-comfortable hammock," she captioned the photo.

With the impending birth of baby number three, and her father Donald Trump's presidential campaign, 2016 is shaping up to be a busy year for the entrepreneur.