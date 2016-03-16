Celebrity travel: Where the stars are spending their winter vacations

Winter is just as good a time as any to sneak away for a vacation. Celebrity hotspot Aspen, Colorado has played host to a slew of A-list stars. While many are skiing and shredding their boards on mountain tops, others have elected to fly south for the winter escaping the chilly weather. Check out where your favorite stars are vacationing this winter break.
Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris put their love on display while enjoying a tropical getaway. <br> Photo: Instagram.com/@taylorswift
Antonio Banderas and his girlfriend Nicole Kimpel flew by private jet to Iceland in February 2016. "Perfect day to grab the towel and go to the beach," he joked on Instagram. <br> Photo: Instagram/@antoniobanderasoficial
Lauren Conrad said adiós to hers 20s while vacationing in Mexico with friends. The designer who turned 30 on February 1, captioned her photo, "Had so much fun saying farewell to my 20's in Mexico " <br> Photo: Instagarm/@LaurenConrad
Can you say FOMO? Dylan Penn shared a summery snap from her winter holiday in Brazil. <br> Photo: Instagram/@IamDylanPenn
Aloha from Hawaii. 'Complications' actress Jessica Szohr is having fun in the sun while on the island with her girlfriends, including Nina Dobrev. <br> Photo: Instagram/@jessicaszohr
Nina Dobrev is spending some time in the deep blue sea. While vacationing in Maui with her pal Jessica Szohr, the actress made another friend. She said, "That's me swimming with my  friends. Yes. That's right. WILD HUMPBACK WHALES. These beautiful creatures are 30-40 feet of pure magic. Still in shock. Definitely one of the coolest moments of my life." <br> Photo: Instagram/@NinaDobrev
Nothing but blue skies and water for Lily Aldridge. <br> Photo: Instagram/@LilyAldridge
Safe to say Lupita Nyong'o is jumping for joy during her holiday break! The 'Star Wars' actress has been enjoying her time "exploring" the Dominican Republic. <br> Photo: Instagram/@lupitanyongo
Snow bunny! Paris Hilton is hitting the slopes skiing in Aspen. <br> Photo: Instagram/@ParisHilton
Perhaps Mandy Moore was dreaming of a white Christmas? The singer flocked in the snow wearing her pajamas in Maine. <br> Photo: mandymooremm
Shay Mitchell is enjoying the "Island vibes" in Jamaica. <br> Photo: Instagram/@shaym
Mother-Daughter quality time. Bella Hadid and mom Yolanda Foster enjoyed a gondola ride up a mountain in Aspen. <br> Photo: Instagram/@bellahadid
Supermodel Gigi Hadid joined her sister Bella and brother Anwar Hadid, along with their mom Yolanda Foster for some family time in Aspen. <br> Photo: Instagram/@YolandaFoster
Mom swap! Dakota Johnson traded her mom Melanie Griffith for Kate Hudson's mom Goldie Hawn, while vacationing in celebrity hot spot, Aspen, Colorado. <br> Photo: melanie_griffith57
Alessandra Ambrosio is enjoying summer weather during her winter break in Florianópolis, Brazil. <br> Photo: alessandraambrosio
It's "always good to be home." Kate Hudson shared a snap from her afternoon hike in Aspen. <br> Photo: Instagram/@katehudson
Expectant mom Ivanka Trump flew south with her brood to Palm Beach, Florida to take in the beach and some golf. <br> Photo: Instagram/@IvankaTrump
Nina Dobrev shred snow while snowboarding in Park City, Utah. <br> Photo: Instagram/@NinaDobrev
Talk about a polar plunge! Mariah Carey is creating "winter moments" while vacationing in Aspen. <br> Photo: mariahcarey
Coffee with a view. Shania Twain has been enjoying her holiday in picturesque Switzerland. <br> Photo: Instagram/@shaniatwain
Jesse Tyler Ferguson is "upside down under" in Sydney, Australia. <br> Photo: Instagram/@jessetyler
61-Year-old supermodel Christie Brinkley showed off her toned figure, while vacationing with her daughter Alexa Ray Joel and son Jack Brinkley-Cook in the Turks and Caicos. <br> Photo: Instagram/@christiebrinkley
Dreaming of an Arabian night? Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing has been enjoying his winter holiday in the United Arab Emirates, visiting Dubai and Abu Dhabi. <br> Photo: Instagram/@olivier_rousteing
Newlyweds Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg hit the slopes in Beaver Creek, Colorado. <br> Photo: Instagram/@JamieJChung
