Cindy Crawford jets off to St. Barts to celebrate her 50th birthday

Cindy Crawford has kicked off her 50th birthday celebration in style! Husband Rande Gerber whisked the supermodel away in a private jet to the luxurious Caribbean island of St. Barts.

Cindy shared a picture of the couple boarding the Casamigos airplane on her Instagram page, which as over 1 million followers. Rande owns the private jet with his best friend and business partner George Clooney.

@RandeGerber whisking me away for my birthday weekend! ✈️ A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Feb 17, 2016 at 7:51am PST

Cindy and her husband have since been spotted soaking up the sun on the beach, with the fashion icon showing she's still fabulous at 50 in her sexy black bikini.

One eyewitness said that Cindy and her husband looked truly loved-up, with Rande going out of his way to ensure his wife enjoyed her birthday getaway. "They are a great couple – holding hands, looking into each other's eyes, very happy and loved-up," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Rande is always such a gentleman with her, making sure she is always okay."

The couple will ring in Cindy's milestone birthday together on February 20 Photo: Getty Images

While Cindy is yet to share any photos from her holiday, she did reflect on another special birthday – her 21st birthday celebrations in 1987. Sharing a photo of herself blowing out the candles on her Vogue-themed birthday cake, Cindy wrote: "#TBT My 21st birthday. The cake said 'What's next?' – now I know!"

That future may involve stepping back from modeling. Cindy previously hinted that she may retire from her fashion career when she turns 50, but she has since set the record straight. She clarified that while she plans to turn her attention toward "my businesses, friends and family", she has a mantra to "never say never" to any opportunities that may come her way.

Cindy will have plenty of time to think about her future while in St. Barts, an island which offers celebrities a safe haven to relax and unwind. An ever-popular holiday destination with A-listers, it has played host to the likes of Kendall Jenner, Harry Styles, Pippa Middleton and her brother James in the last few months alone.