Vacation destinations suited for every type of traveler By Alisandra Puliti

Let’s face it, there is not a day that goes by that most of us aren't dreaming of our next great trip for some much deserved time off. Whether it’s a beach vacation to escape the freezing temperatures outside or a solo escape for some R&R, the wanderlust is real. With the help of Lia Batkin, founder of VacationStyle and co-founder of travel concierge company In the Know Experiences, whose clients range from celebrities to VIPs, we’ve put together the ultimate list for the adventurer or romantic in several cities.

FOR MIND AND BODY R&R: St. Lucia

Where to stay: BodyHoliday

Photo: Courtesy of BodyHoliday

An amazing place to go with a girlfriend or even by yourself to reset and relax. As an all-inclusive 5 star hotel with over 30 fitness classes a day included in your already reasonable room rate, this is a no-brainer of a getaway. The food is delicious, they have fun nightly activities and also offer a spa menu that goes on for days!

FOR A WINTER WONDERLAND: Aspen, Colorado

Where to stay: St. Regis

Photo: Courtesy of St. Regis

The grand dame of ski town hotels, this property not only is right in town but it’s two blocks by foot or one minute by ski concierge cart to the base of Ajax mountain. Make sure not to miss the complimentary delicious hot chocolate flowing or their après-ski cocktails with live music in the lobby daily.

FOR ÜBER LUXURY: St. Barts

Where to stay: Le Toiny

Photo: Courtesy of Le Toiny

There really isn't anything like St. Barts. Located in the Caribbean, it has much more of a French Riviera vibe compared to some of its neighboring islands. Now, Le Toiny, one of the island's staple hotels, has underwent a massive multi-million dollar makeover. Situated on its own private beach, let the rosé wine flow as you are waited on hand and foot.

FOR A ROMANTIC GETAWAY: Barnard, Vermont

Where to stay: Twin Farms

Courtesy of Twin Farms

Three hundred acres of complete and utter luxury! Set in a 1795-era farmhouse, this all-inclusive luxury resort only has 20 rooms/cabins which are all uniquely decorated – but all elude complete romantic vibes. The food is some of the best you will ever have, and they will cater to every request you can imagine to make your stay completely over the top.

FOR FUN IN THE SUN (with a little side of party): Miami, Florida

Where to stay: 1 Hotel South Beach

Photo: Courtesy of 1 Hotel & Homes

Miami is such an easy getaway, and now with the brand new 1 Hotel South Beach, all you will want to do is fly south for the winter! Centrally located on Collins, this eco-friendly oceanfront spot also is home to Tom Colicchio’s Beachcraft as well as STK. Oh, and getting around is super easy and swanky as they offer complimentary Tesla driver service.

FOR INDULGENCE OFF THE BEATEN PATH: Medira, Mexico

Where to stay: Rosas & Xocolate

Courtesy of Rosas & Xocolate

The new HOT SPOT to go in Mexico… some may call it the new Tulum. The town Medira is an art lovers’ delight with more galleries and emerging artists than we can count. Explore the quaint town as you indulge in some of the most authentic Mexican food ever to hit your lips… and don’t forget to stop at the hotel's own chocolate shop!

FOR AN ADVENTURER'S PARADISE: Costa Rica

Where to stay: Hacienda AltaGracia

Photo: Courtesy of Auberge Resorts

In the purest valley of what is the last almost unexplored area in Costa Rica, AltaGracia was born as the only “Boutique Hacienda” in the country. It is a perfect combination of adventure – think zip lining, hiking, horseback riding, whale watching with lots of luxury inserted all over! Situated on 850 acres, the views are endless.

Happy travels!