Shoshanna's Tokyo apartment from 'Girls' can be yours via Airbnb

In the words of Girls character Shoshanna: “Oh.Em.Gee.” Fans the HBO show will be happy to learn that Shosh’s swanky Japanese apartment is available for rent!

The colorful "Reversible Destiny Loft" that is located in Mitaka-shi, Tōkyō-to can now be rented on Airbnb for $138 a night. Girls viewers got a glimpse of the bright pad where Shoshanna, played by Zosia Mamet, is currently residing this season as she continues to live in Tokyo.

Photos: Airbnb/GC Images

The space, which is just 35 minutes away from Tokyo station, can accommodate four guests with its two bedrooms and one bathroom. Residents can enjoy views from the loft’s balcony, in addition to a hammock swing and pod-like rooms, which surround the kitchen and dining area.

Photo: Airbnb

A yellow spherical room is another cool feature of the apartment. According to Airbnb, when the sunlight hits in the morning, guests "may feel as if there were a miniature sun inside [the] apartment." Meanwhile, in the late afternoon as the sun goes down, the funky home's bumpy floor "looks like the Arabian dessert."

Photo: Airbnb

The apartment is part of the first residential building by Shusaku Arakawa + Madeline Gins, who refer to the space as "artwork." They call it a place to share an "interesting experience with your family," as well as "to naturally increase your perceptive and motor skills by simply being."