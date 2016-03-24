Prince Harry in Nepal: All the best photos

Prince Harry's royal tour of Nepal is underway. From visiting earthquake stricken villages to trekking the foothills of the Himalayas, here are the best photos from the British royal's trip. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry placed a wreath during a remembrance service at the British Gurkha Camp in Pokora. The card read: "With the deepest admiration, respect and gratitude. Your sacrifice will never be forgotten. Hardick Sradhanjali (Heartfelt condolences)." <br> Photo: WireImage
Prince Harry was honored as 'village head man' to meet with Leorani villagers in the Himalayan foothills. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Looking good! A closer look at the royal's pheta turban during his visit to the village of Leorani. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry became one of the locals, dining with a family and spending the evening with them in Leorani. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince George's uncle was photographed with a tika during his visit to the Red Cross preparedness containers at Bhaktapur. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry posed with a couple and their newly-built earthquake-proof house in Bhir Kuna while visiting the earthquake stricken village. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Prince greeted children at a local village of Homestay, Leorani hamlet in Bardia National Park. <br> Photo: WireImage
Hitting the trails! Harry trekked through the foothills of the Himalayas outside the village of Leorani. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Harry toured the Buyansi Camp (a municipal camp for families displaced by the 2015 earthquake) with 15-year-old Purushottam Suwal. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Can you say wanderlust goals? The Prince paid a visit to the Hiranya Varna Mahavihar, also known as the Golden Temple. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry was visiting the Bardia National Park when he tested the tiger camera traps. <br> Photo: Getty Images
After being shown the photos of his efforts on a laptop, he joked he was "not as good as a tiger." <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Prince met residents who offer traditional overnight homestays to tourists. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Harry experienced some of the local tourist activities, including a raft ride down the Khauraha River to spot crocodiles. <br> Photo: © Getty Images
The royal traveled to Nepal to visit areas hit by the 2015 earthquakes. <br> Photo: Getty Images
"I did carving at school years ago, but nothing like this," laughed the Prince while meeting with a local craftsman. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The royal played volleyball with children at a local school. <br> Photo: © Getty Images
Harry spent the previous night with a Nepalese family and woke early to watch the sunrise. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry arrived in the Himalayan village of Okhari on day four of his trip. <br> Photo: © Getty Images
Prince William's little brother was covered in garlands as he arrived in Okhari. <br> Photo: Getty Images
It's clear that handsome Prince Harry has fans everywhere. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry was covered in paint during the celebration of Holi. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The fun-loving royal quickly got into the spirit of things. <br> Photo: Getty Images
He didn't seem to be too bothered by being covered in paint powder. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry greeted a student during his visit to the Samo Thimi Technical School in Bhaktapur. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry looked at plans during his visit to the Samo Thimi Technical School. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Never afraid of getting dirty, Prince Harry was on hand to watch some of the work get done during his visit to the Samo Thimi Technical School. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry greeted members of the public before entering the Kanti Children's Hospital. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry helped a staff member at the Kanti Children's Hospital suit up before visiting young burn victims. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The British royal brought joy to five-year-old burn victim Pemba Sherpa and his mother Doma during his visit to the Kanti Children's Hospital. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry laughed with Anju, mother of four-year-old burn victim Biplov Puri during his visit to the Kanti Children's Hospital. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry met three-year-old burn victim Gurfan Ansa and his aunt Raja Khatun during a visit to the Kanti Children's Hospital. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry shook hands with Nepalese President Bidhya Devi Bhandari before the start of the 2016 Nepal Girls Summit. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry spoke during the 2016 Nepal Girls Summit. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry posed with children outside of the 2016 Nepal Girls Summit. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Harry shared this personal pic from his stay in Leorani village with a local family. <br> Photo: Twitter/KensingtonRoyal
Harry captioned this personal photo: "Living in such dramatic scenery clearly has an effect on the Nepalese - such calm, friendly people." <br> Photo: Twitter/KensingtonRoyal
Harry snapped this pic of a "friend surveying his kingdom. <br> Photo: Twitter/KensingtonRoyal
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved