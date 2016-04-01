Kate Bosworth returns to her 'Blue Crush' roots with husband Michael Polish in Hawaii

Kate Bosworth and her husband Michael Polish's Hawaii holiday pics are giving us serious vacation envy! The loved-up pair shared pictures of their idyllic getaway on their respective Instagram pages.

The actress, whose breakthrough movie Blue Crush saw her play Hawaii native and surf champion Anne Marie Chadwick, returned to the Hawaiian waters to try her hand at paddle boarding. The star looked like a natural as she kept her balance while posing for photos.

The actress showed off her toned figure during a paddle board session Photo: Instagram/@katebosworth

“Postcard from paradise,” wrote the 33-year-old on her social media page, alongside a black and white snap of her kneeling down, holding on to the paddle with both hands. In the snaps, the actress highlights her lean frame in a white scalloped bandeau top and string bikini bottoms.

As well as hitting the waves, the coupled shared several images of them relaxing in their room and hotel. In one candid snap, the star can be seen photobombing her husband in a swimming pool, while eating a ice-cream sandwich.

The couple documented their idyllic vacation to Hawaii on their Instagram pages Photo: Instagram/@katebosworth

The couple have been documenting their vacation with a Leica M9 digital camera, and uploading most of their pictures in black and white. Although the actress did share a color photo when the pair first arrived on the island on Thursday.

“Just like heaven,” Kate captioned a shot of the bright blue Hawaiian sky.

The actress looked like she was taking in and enjoying every minute of her relaxing vacation, before she will jet back to the mainland to begin a promotional tour for her upcoming movie Before I Wake. In the film, slated for release April 8, Kate stars as the protagonist Jessie, alongside Annabeth Gish and Room's Jacob Tremblay.