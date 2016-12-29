Madonna and her kids hit the slopes and more celebrity travel pics of 2016

Madonna took her squad to the mountains to hit the slopes and pose for this epic group shot featuring her children and friends. "Swiss Family Robinson!!" the pop icon captioned the photo. Photo: Instagram/@madonna
Amidst the holidays, Sofia Vergara showed off her bikini body during a tropical vacation with her husband Joe Manganiello and family. Photo: Instagram/@sofiavergara
The <i>Modern Family</i> actress shared a photo of her favorites, husband Joe Manganiello and her son Manolo sporting matching guayabera shirts. Photo: Instagram/@sofiavergara Photo: Instagram/@sofiavergara
Ashley Greene took in the sights during her vacation in New Zealand. Attached to the scenic photo she wrote, "I can't get over how beautiful it is in Raglan. Everywhere you look, it's nothing short of stunning. #newzealand #heaven #merryandbright." Photo: Instagram/@ashleygreene
Eva Longoria traded snow for sand this holiday season. The actress posted a photo of herself jumping for joy on a beach, which she captioned, "First day of vacay and this is how I feel! #happyholidays." Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria
Hayden Panettiere took a swim in the Dead Sea, calling her dip in the water "One of the most incredible things I've ever done #HandsDown." Photo: Twitter/@haydenpanettier
Gisele Bündchen checked an item off of her bucket list during her latest getaway. The supermodel paid a visit to Mexico, where she found peace and practiced her yoga moves during her visit to Pyramids of Teotihuacan. Photo: Instagram/@gisele
The Weeknd shared a rare photo with girlfriend Bella Hadid on his Instagram account. The singer and supermodel snapped a stylish mirror selfie, during their vacation in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Instagram/@theweeknd
Peace, love, fashion. Bella showed off her edgy street style in the Shibuya ward in Tokyo. Photo: Instagram/@bellahadid
Arigato! The stylish couple enjoyed drinks with friends in Japan. Photo: Instagram/@theweeknd
Wedded bliss! Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello still appear to be in their honeymoon phase despite nearly a year of marriage under their belt. The actress shared a sweet photo of herself and husband enjoying a coconut drink while on vacation in Turks and Caicos. Photo: Instagram/@sofiavergara
Arigato from Japan! Tom Hanks shared a photo from his meal abroad, writing, "Rocking Tokyo with my crew. Hanx." Photo: Instagram/@tomhanks
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/amy-schumer/"><strong>Amy Schumer</strong></a> Paris, France Amy and her boyfriend Ben Hanisch traveled to France to take in the sights after making their red carpet debut as a couple at the GQ Men of the Year Awards. Photo: Instagram/@amyschumer
<b>Kris Jenner</b> Capri The momager turned a side-street into a stylish summer photoshoot during a holiday with daughter Kourtney Kardashian. Photo: Instagram/@kourtneykardash
Special delivery! Kourtney Kardashian jumped behind the wheel of a red truck during her Italian vacation in Capri. <br> Photo: Instagram/@kourtneykardash
The reality star stole a quiet moment with her daughter Penelope Disick, looking at boats in Italy. The mom-of-three captioned the photo, "Tourists in Ponza." <br> Photo: Instagram/@kourtneykardash
<b>Troian Bellisario</b> Italy The bride-to-be celebrated her bachelorette party in Europe with her <i>Pretty Little Liars</i> co-stars Shay Mitchell, Ashley Benson and Lulu Brud. <br> Photo: Instagram/@sleepinthegardn
The bachelorette party has been indulging in delectable dishes, while starting the festivities in Rome. <br> Photo: Instagram/@itsashbenzo
The girls have also taken in historic sites in Rome including the Trevi Fountain. Shay shared a photo with her fellow <i>Liars</i> in front of the fountain writing, "Hanna, Spencer and Emily wishing for an AD free world at the Trevi Fountain / I almost jumped in and lived out my favorite scene in "La Dolce Vita" ...  #Bellisariogetsbooted.” <br> Photo: Instagram/@sleepinthegardn
Shay and Ashley donned their summer's best for a ferry ride in Europe. Troian shared a photo of the duo, which she captioned, "Babes on a boat#bellisariogetsbooted.” <br> Photo: Instagram/@sleepinthegardn
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/carrie-underwood/"><strong>Carrie Underwood</strong></a></b> <br>Anchorage, Alaska </br><br> The country singer explored glaciers in Alaska with her sleeping son. Sharing a photo of their adventure on Instagram she wrote, "Good luck getting us out of Alaska! What an incredible day! (As you can see, Isaiah had a blast today, too!)." </br><br> Photo: Instagram/@carrieunderwood
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/nina-dobrev/"><strong>Nina Dobrev</strong></a></b> and <b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/julianne-hough/"><strong>Julianne Hough</strong></a></b> <br> Idaho </br></br> Nothing like vacationing with your bestie! The famous pals got close while vacationing on a lake in Idaho. Nina shared a photo with the <i>Dancing with the Stars</i> alum captioned, "#SpoonFriendsAreTheBestFriends." <br> Photo: Brooks Laich via Instagram/@ninadobrev
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/jared-leto/"><strong>Jared Leto</strong></a></b> <br> Yosemite National Park </br></br> The <i>Suicide Squad</i> actor took in the scenic views from a high point at the Californian national park. </br><br> Photo: Instagram/@jaredleto
<b>Jessica Chastain</b> <br> Florence, Italy <br></br> The actress took some down time to explore with her family, including her really "excited" mother. So far, she has sunbathed, enjoyed bellinis and taken in the sights. <br></br> Photo: Instagram/@jessicachastain
<b>Jessica Chastain</b> <br> Rome, Italy <br></br> Jessica made her way around Italy, stopping by Rome to sightsee and show off her vacation style. <br></br> Photo: Instagram/@jessicachastain
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/nicky-hilton/"><strong>Nicky Hilton</strong></a></b> <br> Southampton, New York </br></br> The new mommy said goodbye to city life, and hello to the beach. Nicky spent a stylish Saturday in the sand and put her Dolce & Gabbana covered feet by the ocean. <br></br> Photo: Instagram/@nickyhilton
<b>Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish</b> <br> St. Barts <br></br> After a lavish wedding ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, the comedian and his new bride jetted off to celebrate their nuptials and show off their #honeymoonswag. The couple took to social media to share photos on the beach next to the clear blue water. <br></br> Photo: Instagram/@kevinhart
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/ivanka-trump/"><strong>Ivanka Trump</strong></a> and Jared Kushner</b> <br> Croatia <br></br> Ivanka and Jared left the kids behind and ventured off for some quality time alone. The couple posed after taking a hike in Hvar. <br> Photo: Instagram/@ivankatrump
<b>Ivanka Trump</b> <br> Dubrovnik, Croatia <br></br> Ivanka is a mommy on the move. The businesswoman took some time off from the campaign trail and did some exploring with good friend Wendi Deng. <br></br> Photo: Instagram/@ivankatrump
<b>Olivia Palermo</B> <br> Mykonos, Greece <br><br> The fashion icon has been sailing the Mediterranean on board designer Valentino's luxury yacht <I>TM Blue</I>. <br></br> Photo: Instagram/@oliviapalermo
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kendall-jenner/"><strong>Kendall Jenner</strong></a> celebrated her sister Kylie's lavish 19th birthday in a stunning house in Turks and Caicos thanks to Airbnb. <br> Photo: Instagram/@kendalljenner
<b>Kylie Jenner</b> <br> Turks and Caicos <br></br> As she turned 19, the makeup mogul and two of her best friends jetted off for some island fun in the sun along with Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. <br></br> Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner
<b>Pauline Ducruet</b> <br> Mykonos, Greece <br><br> The adventurous daughter of Princess Stephanie of Monaco took some time off in Greece, where she soaked up the sun – and took in the sunsets. <br></br> Photo: Instagram/@paulinedcrt
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/zac-efron/"><strong>Zac Efron</strong></a></b> <br> Japan <br><br> "*Sigh* finding the 'you are here' in Japan," read the caption for Zac Efron's Instagram pic. The actor got a little turned around in Japan, but looked good doing it! <br><br> Photo: Instagram/@zacefron
<br><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/cindy-crawford/"><strong>Cindy Crawford</strong></a></br> <br> Ontario, Canada <br></br> Cindy is the definition of #summergoals. The supermodel and her model family have spent some quality time in Canada, taking a break from their busy lives at their private lodge. <br><br> Photo: Instagram/@cindycrawford
<b>Drew Barrymore</B> <br> Las Vegas <br> <br> As her divorce from estranged husband Will Kopelman was finalized, Drew Barrymore headed off to a great place to start her new chapter – Vegas, baby! The star enjoyed a weekend surrounded by her supportive girlfriends and even stopped off to see Jennifer Lopez, captioning an Instagram selfie, "#nofilter #goddess #vegasbaby #thishappened @jlo #allihave #amazingmom #loveher." <br> <br> Photo: Instagram/@drewbarrymore
<b>Reese Witherspoon</B> <br> Venice, Italy and Croatia <br> <br> After dropping hints as to where she was headed for her summer vacay, Reese finally revealed that she'd jetted off to Venice and Croatia! The actress enjoyed the jaunt with her BFFs, appropriately hashtagging her Instagram travel snaps: #GirlsTrip2016 #SummerAdventures. <br> <br> Photo: Instagram/@reesewitherspoon
<B>Eva Longoria Baston</B> <br> Great Britain <br> <br> Newlywed Eva has been sharing photos from her stay in the UK, from behind-the-scenes pics on set in Wales to this happy snap at Stonehenge in England. <br> <br> Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria
<b>Ricky Martin</B> <br> Kenya <br> <br> The singer jetted off to Kenya for some summer adventure. "Early a.m. in a dry Lake Amboseli," he posted along with this Instagram pic. <br> <br> Photo: Instagram/@rickymartin
<b>Joan Smalls</B> <br> French Polynesia <br> <br> The supermodel wished fans a good morning from this postcard-perfect spot in Bora Bora. <br> <br> Instagram/@joansmalls
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/lupita-nyongo/"><strong>Lupita Nyong'o</strong></a> <br> Indonesia <br> <br> Vacation or fashion campaign? The actress found "serenity" and "paradise" during her stay at the luxurious Mulia Bali hotel in Indonesia. </br><br> Photo: Instagram/@lupitanyongo
Lupita looked refresh making splash in a pool during her summer trip to Bali. </br><br> Photo: Instagram/@lupitanyongo
<b>Diane Kruger</B> <br> Sri Lanka <br> <br> Drivers beware! Diane took her skills to the streets of Sri Lanka in a fun polka dot number. <br> Photo: Instagram/@dianekruger
Every hour is a happy one on vacation! Diane kept hydrated on her trip to Southeast Asia by sipping from a coconut. <br> Photo: Instagram/@dianekruger
<b>Halle Berry</B> <br> The actress went au natural for a sultry photo, while on vacation at a tropical destination with her two children. <br> Photo: Instagram/@halleberry
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/chris-hemsworth/"><strong>Chris Hemsworth</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/elsa-pataky/"><strong>Elsa Pataky</strong></a></b> <br> Australia </br><br> Chris and his wife didn't have to travel too far to get away. To celebrate Elsa's birthday, the romantic pair took a trip to the Qualia resort, where Chris practiced some Kung Fu. </br><br> Photo: Instagram/@chrishemsworth
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/olivia-munn/"><strong>Olivia Munn</strong></a></b> <br> Lake Tahoe </br><br> Olivia Munn and her girls took a fun getaway complete with summer's hottest accessory — fun flotation devices! </br><br> Photo: Instagram/@oliviamunn
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/jenna-dewan-tatum/"><strong>Jenna Dewan Tatum</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/channing-tatum/"><strong>Channing Tatum</strong></a></b> <br> The super cute pair, who recently celebrated seven years of wedded bliss, took a romantic getaway with friends. </br><br> Photo: Instagram/@jennaldewan
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/gabrielle-union/"><strong>Gabrielle Union</strong></a></b> <br> China, The Great Wall </br><br> Gabrielle took on the Great Wall of China and succeeded — proving that vacations aren't just for beaches, but accomplishments as well. </br><br> Photo: Instagram/@gabunion
<b>John Stamos</b> <br> Las Vegas </br><br> The <i>Fuller House</i> star spent a couple days in Sin City visiting some of his favorite spots and checking out Jennifer Lopez's show. </br><br> Photo: Instagram/@johnstamos
<b>Brooke Shields</b> <br> Thailand </br><br> On her first trip to Thailand, the actress rode in a Tuk Tuk and visited a children's school and markets. <br> Photo: Instagram/@brookeshields
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/catherine-zeta-jones/">Catherine Zeta-Jones </a> and Michael Douglas</b> <br> St. Tropez <br> <br> On July 25, the longtime celebrity couple, who got married in 2000, were spotted soaking up the sunshine on the French Riviera. "Lunch in Saint Tropez. Happy all around!" Catherine captioned this photo on Instagram. <br> Photo: Instagram/@catherinezetajones
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/melanie-griffith/"><strong>Melanie Griffith</strong></a></b> <br> <br>Aspen <br> <br>For Melanie Griffith, Aspen is her home away from home. The actress has retreated to the luscious green mountains to beat the rising summer temperatures. Joining Melanie on her trip was Stella Banderas, the star's youngest daughter that she shares with Antonio Banderas. <br>Photo: Instagram/@melaniegriffith57
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/bella-hadid/"><strong>Bella Hadid</strong></a></b> <br> Saint Vincent and the Grenadines <br> <br> The 19-year-old supermodel took some time off the catwalk and enjoyed a caribbean vacation with her BFF Jesse Jo Stark. <br> Photo: Instagram/@bellahadid
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-hudson/">Kate Hudson</a></B> <br> Ibiza <br> <br> The actress enjoyed a getaway on the Spanish island with her friends and family staying at a luxurious, modern villa that she secured via Booking.com. <br> <br> Photo: Instagram/@katehudson
<b> <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/chrissy-teigen/"><strong>Chrissy Teigen</strong></a>, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/john-legend/"><strong>John Legend</strong></a> and daughter Luna</b> <br> Italy <br> <br> Chrissy, John and Luna jetted to Italy to test out their pasta making skills. The now family of three has spent their time bonding with friends including celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin in Tuscany. <br> Photo: Instagram/@chrissyteigen
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/cindy-crawford/"><strong>Cindy Crawford</strong></a></i></b> <br> Canada <br> <br> Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and their two supermodel children Kaia and Presley, officially kicked off their summer with a trip to their home on Lake Muskoka. <br> Photo: Instagram/@cindycrawford
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kourtney-kardashian/"><strong>Kourtney Kardashian</strong></a></b> <br> The Bahamas <br> <br> After spending time in Miami, Kourtney couldn't get enough of the beach and the sand, jetting to the island with friends Larsa and Scottie Pippen and Miami club owner Dave Grutman with his wife Isabela. <br> Photo: Instagram/@kourtneykardashian
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/mariah-carey/"><strong>Mariah Carey</strong></a></b> <br> Italy <br> <br> Mariah and her twins Moroccan and Monroe spent some sweet time together on a boat. <br> Photo: Instagram/@mariahcarey
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/beyonce/"><strong>Beyoncé</strong></a></b> <br> Hawaii <br> <br> Beyoncé's vacation included bike rides with her husband Jay Z and their daughter Blue Ivy, as well as fun photo shoots with floral headbands. <br> Photo: Instagram/@beyonce
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-hudson/"><strong>Kate Hudson</strong></a></b> <br> Rome <br> <br> Kate Hudson spent some quality girl time with pal and stylist Sophie Lopez shopping, showing off their bikini bods and taking in fashion. <br> Photo: Instagram/@katehudson
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/vanessa-hudgens/"><strong>Vanessa Hudgens</strong></a></b> <br> Italy <br> <br> The actress traveled to Italy stopping in Tuscany and the Amalfi coast with her boyfriend Austin Butler. <br> Photo: Instagram/@vanessahudgens
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/adriana-lima/"><strong>Adriana Lima</strong></a></b> <br> Mykonos, Greece <br> <br> Although she was on vacation, Adriana didn't let the downtime and clear waters keep her from focusing on her fitness. <br> Photo: Instagram/@adrianalima
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/alessandra-ambrosio/"><strong>Alessandra Ambrosio</strong></a></b> <br> Mykonos, Greece <br> <br> The supermodel and her family soaked up some sun while on their summer vacation. <br> Photo: Instagram/@alessandraambrosio
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/emily-ratajkowski/"><strong>Emily Ratajkowski</strong></a></b> <br> Turks and Caicos <br> <br> Emily celebrated her 25th birthday with a trip to the island and fun on the beach. <br> Photo: Instagram/@emrata
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/lily-aldridge/"><strong>Lily Aldridge</strong></a></b> <br> Hydra, Greece <br> <br> The supermodel floated away as she enjoyed time in the clear blue water and lunch over looking the sea. <br> Photo: Instagram/@lilyaldridge
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/bella-thorne/"><strong>Bella Thorne</strong></a></b> <br> Rome <br> <br> Bella let her hair down during her trip to Rome, even taking some time out to be a tourist and pose for pictures at the Colosseum. <br> Photo: Instagram/@bellathorne
<b>The First Family</b> <br> Wyoming <br> <br> <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/michelle-obama/"><strong>Michelle Obama</strong></a>, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/barack-obama/"><strong>Barack Obama</strong></a>, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/sasha-obama/"><strong>Sasha Obama</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/malia-obama/"><strong>Malia Obama</strong></a> took some time away from the White House and jumped into nature during their brief family vacation to Yellowstone National Park. <br> Photo: Instagram/@michelleobama
<b>Solange</b> <br> New Mexico <br> <br> Solange brought in her 30th birthday with some of her favorite ladies, including her big sister Beyoncé, during a lavish vacation that included dinner, dancing and a photo shoot. <br> Photo: Instagram/@saintrecords
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/reese-witherspoon/"><strong>Reese Witherspoon</strong></a></b> <br> The Bahamas <br> <br> Reese found paradise on the island with her family and friends. <br> Photo: Instagram/@reesewitherspoon
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/lindsay-lohan/"><strong>Lindsay Lohan</strong></a></b> <br> Mykonos, Greece <br> <br> Lindsay and her love Egor Tarabasov were joined by friends during their week long stay on the island. <br> Instagram/@lindsaylohan
