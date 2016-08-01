Princess Olympia of Greece's ultra-glam 20th birthday celebration in Mykonos

<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-olympia/"><strong>Princess Olympia</strong></a> of Greece celebrated her 20th birthday in style, ringing in the milestone year with a glamorous celebration fit for a princess in Mykonos. <br> Photo: Instagram/@olympiagreece
The Parsons student celebrated her birthday on July 25. Olympia marked her big day, posting a photo of herself with a friend writing, "It's ma birthdaaaaay!!!" <br> Photo: Instagram/@olympiagreece
The royal opened up to <b>HELLO!</b> earlier this year about her birthday revealing that she would spend her day on the Greek island. At the time she said, "I’m really excited." <br> Photo: Instagram/@olympiagreece
While she wasnt sure what her dad and mom, Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal had planned for her birthday, she told <b>HELLO!</b>, "Hopefully my parents will surprise me with something really fun!" <br> Photo: Instagram/@olympiagreece
And it certainly looked fun! The 20-year-old's mom shared a video of the birthday girl dancing in Mykonos to Calvin Harris' hit summer song <i>This Is What You Came For</i>. <br> <br> Attached to the clip, Marie-Chantal wrote, "Happy birthday my gorgeous 20 Year old @olympiagreece I love you sooooo much! blessed to have you in my life and I love you to infinity and beyond #Mykonos." <br> <br> Photo: Instagram/@mariechantal22
Olympia was joined by a group of pals dubbed the "Mykonos squad" for her celebrations. The squad look effortlessly stylish posing for photos on the picturesque streets of Mykonos, when they were not lounging on the beach or at the pool. <br> Photo: Instagram/@jacksiebert
The birthday girl and her friends enjoyed breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea, while relaxing pool-side in Mykonos. <br> Photo: Instagram/@jacksiebert
The birthday girl looked chic with wearing a little white dress and shades paired with a glowing tan, while out and about with friends on the Greek Island. <br> Photo: Instagram/@olympiagreece
The royal's cousin Talita Von Furstenberg joined the fun, celebrating the birthday girl at the luxurious beach club Nammos in Mykonos. <br> Photo: Instagram/@talitavon
Olympia (green bikini), her cousin Talita (blue bikini) and friends were living the life, soaking up the Grecian sun by a pool near Elia Beach, Mykonos. <br> Photo: Instagram/@jacksiebert
The ever-so stylish Princess donned the perfect accessory for her "birth week" wearing a straw hat embroidered with the words "of Greece." <br> Photo: Instagram/@jacksiebert
