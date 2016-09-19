Top honeymoon destinations of the stars

<b>Anna Camp and Skylar Astin</b> The <i>Pitch Perfect</i> stars are living la dolce vita in Italy. The couple, who tied the knot on September 10 at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California have been enjoying their first days as newlyweds indulging in pasta dishes and playing the role of tourists in Florence, visiting scenic sites. Photo: Instagram/skylarastin
<b>Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish</b> <br>Kevin Hart and his new wife Eniko Parrish looked blissfully happy as they strolled along the beach in St. Barts on the first day of their honeymoon. <br>The couple, who were wed in a lavish Santa Barbara ceremony on August 13, 2016, packed on the PDA as they took in the stunning views from the beach and lounged around on a luxurious yacht. <br>Photo: Instagram/@kevinhart4real
<b>Poppy Delevingne and James Cook</b> <br>Cara Delevingne's older sister Poppy and her new husband James Cook jetted off to Marrakesh in Morocco to spend their first days as husband and wife taking in the culture and hitting the beach. <br>The model and designer showed off her incredible figure as she posed for a picture during the luxurious getaway. <br>Photo: Instagram/@poppydelevingne
<b>Solange Knowles and Alan Ferguson</b> <br>Solange Knowles was a woman in love, as she flew to Brazil to enjoy her honeymoon with her husband Alan Ferguson. <br>The singer shared photos from the stunning location of Bahia in the South American country. “Thank you Trancoso for being the most magical lil place to 'honey our moon'...Brazil could not have been kinder to us and our love,” she captioned a picture of the local houses. <br>Photo: Instagram/@saintsrecord
<b>Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder</b> <br>Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder couldn't settle on one romantic destination for their honeymoon so they opted for two. <br>After their fairytale Malibu wedding ceremony, the couple headed to Tulum in Mexico to enjoy some rest and relaxation following the busy weeks leading up to the nuptials. <br>Then the pair headed to Rio De Janeiro to enjoy a few romantic days together, before Ian had to meet up with his co-stars and promote <i>The Vampire Diaries</i> in Brazil. <br>photo: Instagram/@iansomerhalder
<b>Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello</b> <br>Following their incredible wedding celebrations in Palm Beach, Florida, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello made their way to Turks and Caicos to continue the celebrations on their honeymoon. <br>The pair stayed at the stunning Parrot Cay by COMO resort and uploaded an incredibly smiley selfie as well as lounging on the white sand beach. <br>Photo: Instagram/@sofiavergara
<b>Allison Williams and Ricky Van Veen</b> <br>Just two weeks after tying the knot, <i>Girls</i> star Allison Williams shared a picture from her heavenly honeymoon to the Amalfi coast in Italy. <br>“Honeymoon was Heavenly & I'm Happy to be Home,” wrote the newlywed, who married longtime boyfriend Ricky Van Veen at the Brush Creek Ranch in Saratoga, Wyoming in front of stars including Katy Perry, Tom Hanks and Lena Dunham.  <br>Photo: Instagram/@aw
<b>Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild</b> <br>The day after her no-expense-spared nuptials held at Kensington Palace in London, Nicky Hilton and her new husband James Rothschild flew to Botswana to take in a safari. <br>Nicky gave her fans a glimpse of their adventures as she uploaded a few candid snaps to her Instagram page, including one of her getting really close to a wild elephant. <br>Photo: Instagram/@nickyhilton
<b>Eva Longoria and José Bastón</b> <br>Eva Longoria couldn't have looked happier during her honeymoon with her third husband José 'Pepe' Bastón. The newlywed posted pictures of herself jumping for joy as she explored Cambodia with her love. <br>The star, who simply captioned the pictures “#honeymoon,” showed herself exploring gorgeous beaches and ancient temples during the vacation. <br>Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria
<b>Chrissy Teigen and John Legend</b> <br>Following their stunning Lake Como wedding ceremony in 2013, Mr. and Mrs. Legend took off to Portofino in Italy to start their life as husband and wife. <br>The 30-year-old model posted a picture of herself and John relaxing while on the beach at the luxurious beach location. “Putting my @beachbunnyswimwear bridal line to good use in Portofino!” she captioned the Instagram pic. <br>Photo: Instagram/@chrissyteigen
<b>Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade</b> <br>The day after the couple said their romantic 'I do's' in Miami on August 30, 2014, the pair jetted off to start their idyllic getaway. <br>To begin, the newlyweds went to a “deserted island” in the Maldives, where they enjoyed crystal-clear waters and complete anonymity. <br>After that, the duo flew to Africa's Serengeti to take in a wild animal safari, before wrapping up the trip in the Seychelles. <br>Photo: Instagram/@gabunion
