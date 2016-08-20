Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie join mom Madonna in Cuba

Fifty-eight and fabulous! Madonna celebrated her birthday in Havana, Cuba joined by family and friends, including her teenage kids, Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie. <br> Here, she dances the night away with oldest son Rocco. The pair, who recently reconciled after months of estrangement, showed off their "cuban style" Mambo moves on the dance floor in a video on the pop icon's Instagram. <br> <br> Photo: Instagram/@madonna
Madonna showed the close sisterly bond between Lourdes and Mercy with these sweet snapshot. The trip appeared to be a great bonding experience for the whole family. <br>Photo: Instagram/@madonna
The <i>Like a Virgin</i> singer finished off her vacation with a trip to the Fuster Museum. <br>Photo: Instagram/@madonna
Madonna and her son David Banda were captured smiling as laughing as they took on the Cuban art. "2 Rebel hearts admire the Art in Havana!" <br>Photo: Instagram/@madonna
The mom and daughter enjoyed a quick cuddle during their exotic vacation. "Mi Preciosa ! Mi Amore! Siempre!" the singer captioned the sweet snap. <br>Photo: Instagram/@madonna
The Queen of Pop, who shares daughter Lourdes Leon with Cuban actor Carlos Leon, shared a snap of the 19-year-old. Attached to the photo, Madonna wrote, "La Cubanita es Bonita." <br> Photo: Instagram/@Madonna
Getting hot in Cuba! Madonna was also joined by her friend of decades, actress Debi Mazar. Sharing a photo with the <i>Younger</i> star, she wrote, "Muy Caliente in Havana!" <br> Photo: Instagram/@Madonna
It was a night on the town for the singer's daughter Lourdes, who showed off her summer style in a tube top and gold jewelry. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The singer opted for a sexy, Latin look for her celebrations. Posting a photo of her ensemble she wrote, "Cuba Libre." <br> Photo: Instagram/@Madonna
Every hour is a happy one when you're on vacation! The mom-of-four sipped on piña coladas with friends in Loma del Angel. <br> Photo: Instagram/@Madonna
