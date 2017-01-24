Michelle and Barack Obama vacation at Richard Branson's Caribbean home, while Malia heads to Sundance

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle are enjoying a holiday in the sun on English businessman Richard Branson's island. The mom-of-two was photographed on Monday boarding a plane owned by the billionaire.

The aircraft was bound for Richard’s Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands. The lavish resort, which Princess Diana has vacationed on with her sons, sits on 74-acres of sand and features a full staff of 100, according to Coastal Living. The couple’s trip to the Caribbean comes after spending time with their daughters in Palms Springs, California.

Following the historic inauguration of President Donald Trump on Friday, the Obamas jetted to the west coat to stay at the home of Spanish Ambassador James Costos and his partner Michael Smith, who redecorated the White House while the former first family lived there.

After the January 20th inauguration and eight years in office, Michelle and her husband released a video saying, “We’re finally going to get some sleep and take time to be with our family, and just be still for a little bit.”

The family definitely got some r&r in during their vacation. Barack was spotted golfing during his stay in California. Unfortunately the former first family’s holiday was met with rain and chilly temperatures.

Now on Richard's island in the Caribbean, the couple should experience warmer and sunnier weather. After Barack’s departure from the White House, the businessman, who was reportedly on the island last week, paid tribute to the former president sharing a photo of the two of them. Richard simply captioned the photo, “#thanksobama.”

While her parents are vacationing in the sun, Malia Obama jetted to colder temperatures at the Sundance Film Festival. The 18-year-old was spotted attending a screening of the film Beach Rats at Park City’s Yarrow Theater, according to The Wrap.

It was recently confirmed that the teenager will be interning in New York for The Weinstein Co. starting in February. A source of the Hollywood Reporter claimed that Malia may be working in the marketing or development departments.

As Malia prepares to take on the Big Apple, her family will continue to reside in Washington, D.C. The Obamas are moving to the affluent neighborhood of Kalorama, where Ivanka Trumpand her family recently purchased a home.