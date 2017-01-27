Selena Gomez and The Weeknd take their love to Italy

That’s amore! Selena GomezandThe Weekndtook their budding relationship to Florence, Italy for a romantic getaway. The musical duo was spotted shopping together and enjoying lunch in Santo Spirito square.

"They booked the entire restaurant so that no one could get in there,” a witness told Us Weekly. The new couple was reportedly accompanied by a “huge bodyguard” during the outing.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

On Friday, the pair was spotted strolling arm-in-arm taking in the Italian sights. Selena and her new beau paid a visit to the Accademia Gallery Museum, where they admired Michelangelo's famous David statue.

The Disney alum, 24, looked chic for the outing wearing a tiered floral dress, long cardigan and white high heels. Meanwhile, the 26-year-old was more casual sporting black jeans, sneakers and a jacket for the day date.

Photo: Getty Images

The singers’ trip to Italy comes a few weeks after they dined at Il Ristorante di Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. The pair's PDA-filled outing marked the first time they stepped out as a couple. Selena and the Grammy winner were photographed kissing outside of the Italian restaurant as they waited for their cars.

After photos were published on TMZ, the Starboy artist's ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid, whom he split from in November, was quick to unfollow Selena on Instagram. Gigi Hadid's sister and The Weeknd recently had a run-in at a memorial concertin New York City. Nearly a week later, the Earned It singer and Selena stepped out for another date with in Los Angeles (just a few days before their European vacation). The duo enjoyed a night out at Dave & Buster’s Los Angeles on January 25 with pals Jaden Smith and French Montana.