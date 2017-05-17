Jamie Lynn Sigler and Lance Bass' whirlwind trip to Israel in photos

A day after she was honored with the Medal of Hope Award at the Race to Erase MS Gala, Jamie Lynn Sigler hopped a flight with her friend Carly to join Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin for an unforgettable experience in Israel. The group was nonstop during their seven-day trip taking in the sights of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, eating through the local cuisine and capturing every moment. "I loved chatting over breakfast and coffee with the owner of Tmol Shilshom, Jerusalem's first coffee bar," Jamie Lynn tells HELLO!. "He opened it 22 years ago before there was anything like it in the city, and it remains a cool spot to hang out today." Keep reading for the besties' highlights and reasons why a getaway like this is so special. Photo: Instagram/@lancebass
On May 6, the mom-of-one left husband Cutter Dykstra and their son Beau for the Holy Land. "This was a trip to remember, and I'm so glad I did it," the actress, who turned 36 a couple days after their getaway, tells HELLO!. "A little time away never hurts and it's good to get that time, but I think i'm good for a while now." The <i>Sopranos</i> star added, "Thank God for FaceTime!" Photo: Instagram/@jamielynnsigler
The group took in the surroundings of the Jordan River. "My husband Michel and I have always wanted to visit Israel together," Lance shares. "Both of our families' religious roots originate in Israel (I'm Christian and Michael is Jewish) and to experience that history in person is something we'll never forget." Photo: Instagram/@lancebass
Jamie Lynn, who revealed she has been battling multiple sclerosis for 15 years in January 2016, posted this photo of herself smiling in Jerusalem. She wrote: "It's true. I learned a lot from a lot of people about politics, religion, and history from ALL ends.. and these are my walking sticks. I hated having to buy them at first but they allowed me to walk around Israel this whole trip..so you make the adjustments you need to do the things you love ! #visitisrael" Photo: Instagram/@jamielynnsigler
The group feasted on hummus and local fare in Carmel Shuk market. Lance tells HELLO!: "Talking politics and philosophy over amazing food with the locals made us feel like we were Anthony Bourdain." Photo: Instagram/@lancebass
A highlight for both Jamie Lynn and Lance was stepping into the Dead Sea. Although the salt, as Jamie mentioned "stabbed her feet so bad," it now will be a memory that will last a lifetime. "We loved visiting the Dead Sea on our final day," Lance mentions. "We've heard about it for years, but experiencing it in person was magical." Photo: Instagram/@jamielynnsigler
During their visit, Lance and Carly rode a camel together. Michael captioned this photo: "Made a new friend today. His name is Hussein and I'm taking him home with me." Photo: Instagram/@michaelturchinart
Lance captured this candid photo of his bestie of more than 20 years at the Western Wall. During their trip, they stayed at the Dan Hotel in Tel Aviv and in Jerusalem, at the new Herbert Samuel. Photo: Lance Bass
Throughout their week-long stay, the group made sure to enjoy every morsel of the cities visited. Jamie adds, "Yulia in Tel Aviv is a great waterfront spot for beachside cuisine and Machneyehuda in Jerusalem was so much fun. People were dancing on tables and they had fantastic food presentation." Photo: Instagram/@jamielynnsigler
After being nonstop, Lance decided to take a break on an oversized chair in Tel Aviv. Photo: Instagram/@lancebass
Just three peas in a pod! Jamie visited Israel nine years ago on birthright, but for Lance and Michael this was their first time in the country. "We've heard so much about the vibrant LGBT scene in Tel Aviv," Lance notes. "And as two gay men traveling abroad, it's important for us to visit places that celebrate our community and make us feel safe." Photo: Lance Bass
