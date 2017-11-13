Melania Trump in Asia: All the best photos of the first lady's visit

<b>From trying her hand at Japanese calligraphy to whipping up some local Chinese cuisine, see Melania Trump as you've never seen her before! Take a look at our edit of the best photos as the first lady joined husband President Donald Trump for an 11-day tour of Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. </B> A trip to China isn’t complete without a visit to the Great Wall! Melania enjoyed a stroll alone along the historic tourist destination. The stylish mom-of-one opted for flats for her walk on the Great Wall on November 10. Photo: NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images
Melania looked impeccably chic for her last day in Asia pairing her nude flats with a black turtle neck, grey high-waisted pencil skirt, beige leather belt and a black coat draped over her shoulders. Photo: NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images
The First Lady gifted children holding American and Chinese flags stuffed bald eagle toys that were made in America during her visit to the Beijing Zoo on November 10. Photo: NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images
First Lady Melania Trump made a floral statement on November 9 stepping out in a floor length dress by Dolce & Gabbana for a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images
While visiting a primary school in Beijing with China's First Lady Peng Liyuan, Melania dropped by a fashion class where she admired a student’s traditional dress design. “I enjoy fashion. Beautiful job,” the former model said. The student told Melania, “I want to make beautiful clothes,” to which the American president’s wife replied, “Yes, beautiful. Study hard, and make your dreams come true.” Photo: NG HAN GUAN/AFP/Getty Images
Melania and China's First Lady Peng Liyuan attended a cultural performance at a primary school in Beijing. The two women entered the room to the theme song from La La Land before watching a traditional Chinese dance and choral performance. Photo: GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images
Donald Trump’s wife could not contain her excitement as she watched the students’ performance at the Beijing school November 9. Melania was pictured smiling and applauding. Photo: NG HAN GUAN/AFP/Getty Images
The first lady got her hands dirty joining a cooking class where she made <I>aiwowo</I>, a traditional glutinous rice ball. Photo: NG HAN GUAN/AFP/Getty Images
The first lady changed later in the day for the state dinner held at the Great Hall of the People. Melania stunned wearing a Chinese-inspired dress by Gucci. The floral number features an embroidered mandarin collar and pastel pink fur cuffs. Barron Trump’s mother straightened her hair for the dinner on November 9. Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
The first couple arrived in Beijing on November 8. Melania looked sophisticated wearing an Alexander McQueen coat, while styling her hair down with her signature blowout. The first lady and President Trump held hands as they posed for a photo in the Forbidden City. Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
Barron Trump’s parents watched a special performance of Peking opera from the Hall of Character Cultivation in the Forbidden City. President Trump was set to become the first foreign leader to dine in the Forbidden City since the founding of modern China. Donald and Melania were treated to the rare dinner at the historic palace. Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
Before leaving Seoul for China on November 8, Melania and Donald visited Seoul National Cemetery for a wreath-laying ceremony. While at the cemetery, the first lady burned incense. Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Image
One year after winning the presidential election, Donald Trump and Melania Trump shared a rare moment of PDA in Seoul on November 7. The first lady, who is currently on a tour of Asia with her husband, looked characteristically stylish wearing a sculptural coatdress by Delpozo. The advocate for kids completed her look by sweeping her hair up into a chic ponytail. Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
A beaming Melania joined Choi Min-ho, a member of the South Korean boy band Shinee, at the "Girls Play 2!" Initiative held at the US Ambassador's Residence in Seoul. The pair waved to South Korean middle school students during the program, which is an Olympic public diplomacy outreach campaign. Photo: AHN YOUNG-JOON/AFP/Getty Images
The first lady helped kick off the "Girls Play 2!" Initiative less than 100 days ahead of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. Melania was on hand to encourage female participation in sports. Photo: Ahn Young-joon - Pool/Getty Images
Melania was the picture of elegance as she arrived to the Imperial Palace in Tokyo to meet with Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko. The first lady and President Donald Trump visited the royal residence on November 6. Barron Trump’s mother opted for a demure, caped dress by Dior for the royal meeting. Melania paired the navy design with Manolo Blank heels. The first lady traded her signature blowout for an intricate updo. The 47-year-old and the Empress, 83, conversed via an interpreter, while their respective husbands chatted nearby. Photo: ISSEI KATO/AFP/Getty Images
Melania joined Japan’s First Lady Akie Abe at a local elementary school on November 6, where they were warmly embraced by students. Donald’s wife posed for photos with the children, throwing peace signs up with them. “I enjoyed the time I was able to spend in Japan,” First Lady Melania Trump said in a statement. “It was a pleasure to once again spend time with Mrs. Abe, and discuss many of the issues facing each of our nations. I learned so much about the rich traditions and history of this beautiful country, and want to personally thank Prime Minister and Mrs. Abe for being such gracious hosts.” Photo: PING MA/AFP/Getty Images
During the outing to the school, the mom-of-one visited a fourth grade classroom, where she admired their Japanese calligraphy. "Beautiful characters," she said. When asked if she would like to try, she replied, “Fantastic, would love to.” Photo: PING MA/AFP/Getty Images
Melania was the lady in red at a state banquet on November 6. The first lady looked radiant wearing a dress by Valentino. Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
Donald and Melania kicked off the first leg of their tour arriving at Tokyo’s Yokota Air Base on November 5. The first lady wowed in a $4,800 striped coat by Fendi that featured appliqué detailing. Following their arrival to the air base, the pair thanked members of the military for all that they do to protect the United States. Photo: KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images
Melania reunited with Japan's First Lady Akie Abe on the first day of her tour of Japan. The pair met with divers during their visit to the Mikimoto Pearl head shop in the Ginza district of Tokyo on November 5. Photo: KATSUMI KASAHARA/AFP/Getty Images
The president and his wife were all smiles as they posed beside Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Akie Abe at a restaurant in Tokyo on November 5. The group enjoyed a private couples dinner at Ukai-Tei. Ivanka Trump's stepmother swapped her Fendi coat for an evening black coat for the occasion. Photo: KIM KYUNG-HOON/AFP/Getty Images
En route to Asia, the first couple paid a visit to Honolulu, Hawaii on November 3. The first lady, dressed in a creme Dior number, and president threw flowers while visiting the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor. Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
First Lady Melania and President Donald Trump departed the White House on November 3 to begin their 11-day trip to Asia. Barron Trump’s mother showed off her fashion credentials wearing a cobalt belted fit-and-flare coat by Emilio Pucci. The first lady completed her stylish look with her signature stilettos and shades. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images
