Bey-cation! It's no shock that Beyoncé and JAY-Z have enviable family vacations. While in the midst of their On the Run II tour, the music power couple took some time to sightsee in Cannes with their 6-year-old daughter Blue. On July 2, Beyoncé shared a series of Instagram photos and videos from the trio's picturesque trip, making us wish she'd pack us in her suitcase next time around. Photo: Instagram/@beyonce
Queen Bey looked stunning alongside the scenic view, rocking a light and bright dress and killer circular shades. Photo: Instagram/@beyonce
My Cherie Amour! Also in France, were A-list couple Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, who escaped to city of love for a mini romantic getaway. The 37-year-old musician and 36-year-old actress posed for a scenic shot in front of the Eiffel Tower on July 2 in Paris. “Midnight,” Justin simply captioned the photo, most likely a reference to the Woody Allen film <i>Midnight In Paris</i>. The loved-up couple spent some quality time in Paris ahead of Justin's European leg of his Man of the Woods tour. Photo: Instagram/@justintimberlake
Gigi Hadid brought the glamour to Psarou Beach, Mikonos, Greece. The model touched down on the island in a helicopter, where she was joined by gal pals like Emily Ratajkowski. Photo: Instagram/@gigihadid
#ShaycationIbiza! Shay Mitchell posted pretty little pictures from her vacation to Ibiza. Looking stylish while posing along some rocks, the star wrote: "Keeping an eye on the dessert." Photo: Instagram/@shaymitchell
Shay has been giving us all vacation and style envy in her stunning travel outfits. In this photo she rocks a lovely two piece from Revolve. She quipped: "Yes, I always carry lavender around with me... don’t you?!" Photo: Instagram/@shaymitchell
Pink and her family enjoyed a cultural trip to Bali. The singer and her husband Carey Hart took their two kids Willow and Jameson to the Indonesian island for some kin adventures. "Thank you to the people and the ocean and the energy of Bali," Pink wrote along with several photos. "We love you." Photo: Instagram/@pink
Will Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima‘s Italian getaway ever end? The 39-year-old reality star and her model boyfriend shared a romantic stroll after dining at a local restaurant in Portofino, Italy. Photo: Instagram/@younesbendjima
In-shape vacay buddies! Kourtney Kardashian kicked her summer off right with a tour of Italy. The reality star jetted off with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima and some friends, including her BFF Simon Huck (seen right). Photo: Instaram/@kourtneykardashian
The personality has certainly lived up to her famous last name, sharing various viral photos from her June travel spree, including this one of her and boyfriend Younes Bendjima on a boat in Capri, Italy. Photo: Instaram/@kourtneykardashian
Halle Berry took a moment to enjoy the view with her children Nahla and Maceo during their trip to Bora Bora. The 51-year-old and her kids looked out at the crystal blue water on June 21. She captioned the photo: "Magical first day of summer." Photo: Instagram/@halleberry
