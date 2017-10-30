Craig Revel Horwood has sold his Camden home for £1.1million The Strictly Come Dancing judge has made an impressive profit on the property

Craig Revel Horwood is saying farewell to London after selling his home in Camden. The Strictly Come Dancing judge bought the property - his first - some 20 years ago for £149,000 and has now sold it for just under the £1.2million asking price.

The 52-year-old said it has been love at first sight when he first saw the property, and admitted it had been "emotional" moving out. "I will miss this place. It's been lovely," Craig told Ham & High. "It's really emotional selling it to be honest. You fall in love with the place, you fall in love with the bricks and you fall in love with the mortar."

CLICK ON PHOTOS TO SEE INSIDE CRAIG'S HOUSE

Craig's home is on the market for £1.2million © Hotblack Desiato

Over the years, the house has played host to Craig's Strictly co-stars, so much so that his friends are "really sad" he's selling it. "They loved it, absolutely loved it, and they're really sad I'm selling it. They wanted to buy it themselves, bless them," he said.

RELATED: Craig Revel Horwood puts his house up for sale

The Grade II listed family home, which has a powder pink front door, is located on number one Kelly Street, a pretty tree-lined terrace. The house comprises of two bedrooms, a bathroom and en-suite shower room, a reception/dining room and a large kitchen. To the rear of the property is a landscaped garden with spot lighting and water features along with a sizable roof terrace.

The Camden property features two bedrooms © Hotblack Desiato

Despite the many draws, Craig revealed that he will miss the windows the most. The choreographer who has spent a lot of time maintaining them over the years, hopes the house will go to "someone that will look after the windows because they're all original".

See more celebrity homes here.