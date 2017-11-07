Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sell Bel Air home for a huge profit The couple have spent years renovating the property

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have sold their home in Bel Air - and made an impressive profit in the process. The couple have sold the 1-acre mansion for $17.8million (around £13.5million), more than one-and-a-half times the price they originally paid for it in 2013.

The sale makes the home the most expensive ever sold in the neighbourhood of Bel-Air Crest, and follows years of renovations by Kim and Kanye. The celebrity couple bought the home in January 2013 and are said to have transformed it from a Mediterranean-inspired home to feature a more modern, minimalist decor.

And it's a great investment for the new owner, entrepreneur and philanthropist Marina Acton. As well as having six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, the home has a swimming pool and large garden with stunning views over Los Angeles, not to mention a great location in the star-studded neighbourhood of Bel Air.

Kim and Kanye are moving into another home in Hidden Hills, California, close to her mum Kris Jenner. The estate spans 3.5 acres and features two swimming pools and two spas, along with its own vineyard. Mum-of-two Kim has previously said the property is more suitable as a family home than their Bel Air mansion.

"When we bought our Bel-Air house, we didn't have a baby, we weren't even pregnant. After you have a baby, you realise that you need so many other things and a different kind of space," Kim told People, adding: "So being in the city is a different life. We wanted to be away and have more privacy."

The Kardashian-Jenner family invest much of their fortune into property, and have each owned several homes around Los Angeles. Kim's younger sister Kendall Jenner recently bought a £6.5million home formerly owned by Charlie Sheen in Beverly Hills, and also bought a Hollywood home from Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, which she sold earlier this year.

