Exclusive! Denise Van Outen and Lydia Bright complete 85k charity trek in Himalayas The TV stars undertook the challenge for Brain Tumour Research

TV presenter Denise Van Outen and TOWIE's Lydia Bright have completed their 85k trek in the Himalayas! The ladies sent HELLO! an exclusive video message on reaching the finish and Denise tells us: "It was the most incredible trek I have ever done". The pair looked on cloud nine as they spoke about their fantastic achievement. They trained for two months to take part in the gruelling ten-day trek to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research.

Denise has been posting regular updates and photos to her Instagram page of their challenge. In one picture, the team can be seen lying on top of a mountain for a much-needed rest. Denise wrote: "Lots of tired feet today 💤🇮🇳. Half way up the mountain. 8.5 hour trek raising funds and awareness for @braintumourrsch @charity.challenge#epictrek #charity."

Denise previously told HELLO! about the training regime she had undertaken for the trek. She said: "We've been training for two months. I exercise regularly but with nine-hour-a-day walks ahead of us, we really need to build up our strength and stamina." Lydia added: "This is the fittest I've ever been. I've never taken my foot off the pedal when it comes to working out, but over the past eight weeks I've been cranking it up and going to the gym as much as possible. Now I really feel that I'm in the best shape ever, so bring it on."

The Brain Tumour Research charity is particularly close to Denise's heart, having lost two friends, Nicki Waterman and Richard Hopkins, to the condition in the last five years. "I'll be thinking of them during the trek," Denise said. "We'll light candles for them at temples along the way and share stories about them at the farewell dinner. This expedition is not only a lovely way to pay tribute to the people who are no longer with us, it will also help future generations."