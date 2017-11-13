Take a look inside Tamara Ecclestone's extravagant London home! Tamara gives fans a glimpse at her lavish home in her new documentary, Tamara's World

Tamara Ecclestone has opened the doors to her lavish West London home for her new documentary - and you have to see it! The Formula One heiress gives fans a glimpse at her privileged lifestyle in her new ITV documentary, Tamara's World, and admitted it takes a big team to run the house she shares with husband Jay Rutland and their daughter Sophia.

Along with Tamara's personal assistants, Megan and Dani, there are more than 50 staff who work in the house, including a chef and dog walker, who looks after the couple's pet dogs. "They help me be able to get out of the door and have the life that I do." Tamara said of her assistants, adding: "There are butlers and housekeepers, they help keep the house presentable, and the clothes ironed nicely and put away. We have the chef, who's amazing, and a dog walker. I'm not too sure why we have nine or ten dogs. It still feels homely, although there are lots of people."

Tamara Ecclestone lives with her husband Jay Rutland and their daughter Sophia

It's no surprise Tamara requires so many staff to maintain her home; the property has some 57 rooms, along with a swimming pool, bowling alley and a playroom for her three-year-old daughter Sophia. Tamara and Sophia can be seen in the spacious playroom in the preview for her documentary, and it certainly appears to be every little girl's dream, filled with an array of toys such as a rocking horse, doll's house and Frozen-themed ice kingdom.

Sophia started nursery earlier this year, and Tamara told HELLO! that it had taken a while for them both to adjust to spending more time apart. "It was really hard because she didn't really enjoy it in the beginning, but it's getting easier and easier and I'm just persevering and trying to encourage her," Tamara told HELLO! at the 2017 Vordere Legends Ball in September. "It's really hard as a parent when you see them suffering, and I'm trying to hold it together, but I'm glad I stuck with it because it is getting easier. And she's starting to enjoy it a bit." Tamara's World airs on ITVBe on Wednesday 15 November at 9pm.