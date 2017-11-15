Loading the player...

Home Sweet Home with Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown The newly engaged Bake Off star reveals all about her home life

Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown has opened up about her home life, and revealed that, unsurprisingly, her favourite room in the house is the kitchen. The TV star was joined by her new fiancé Liam as they filmed an exclusive video for HELLO! Online. Watch the video above to see more!

What is your favourite room in the house?

"My favourite room is the kitchen. I spend a lot of time in the kitchen, I feel at home in the kitchen, so yeah, I'm quite happy in the kitchen. It's not my dream kitchen yet but I'm planning it."

The couple have just got engaged

What do you always have in the fridge?

"We always have tzatziki in the fridge, love tzatziki, hummus, things to dip in. Fresh fruit at the moment. Lots of berries because I'm trying to be good in the mornings. There's normally a pot of salted caramel that I've made, that's normally in the back somewhere. Pickles, gherkins, always gherkins in the fridge. Loads of condiments, and butter, blocks and blocks of butter."

Candice has her say on the new Bake Off

Who does the cooking in your house?

"I tend to do most of the cooking. Liam is actually a really, really good cook, and he does cook. But if I'm in the kitchen I'm normally recipe planning or playing around, so actually it kills two birds with one stone. I get to feed him and design recipes as well, so two birds, one stone." Liam joked: "If it's my night, we'll get a takeaway."

