Is this where Serena Williams is getting married? The tennis champion will reportedly tie the knot on Thursday

Serena Williams is set to say 'I do' to fiancé Alexis Ohanian in a star-studded ceremony on Thursday, and the couple have reportedly chosen a memorable venue for the occasion. According to reports, guests including Kris Jenner, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, and possibly Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle will attend the service at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans.

The tennis player and her fiancé were spotted visiting New Orleans in October, prompting speculation that they had settled on the city for their nuptials. And if indeed they have chosen the Contemporary Arts Center as their venue, it will be a unique and stunning spot for their big day.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are reportedly marrying on Thursday

The atrium, galleries, theatres and warehouses are all available to rent out for special occasions, and can be transformed to create a beautiful wedding venue, with space for as many as 4,000 guests should they rent out the entire building. However it's believed Serena and Alexis have only invited around 250 of their friends and family, with Kelly Rowland, Ciara and Eva Longoria among the celebrity attendees.

"We offer the best of both worlds – a 'blank canvas' in our warehouse to create custom look from scratch, as well as beautiful and contemporary visual art exhibitions in our striking galleries," a message on the venue's website reads.

The couple are rumoured to be marrying at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans

A source told DailyMail.com that the couple have "spared no expense" on their wedding, and have enlisted celebrity wedding planner Preston Bailey to help plan their special day. "Serena and Alexis chose the Contemporary Arts Center because of its incredible architecture and history. They have instructed Preston to fill the hall with thousands of dollars' worth of crystals and flowers. The hall will be totally transformed," the source said.

Serena and Alexis announced their engagement in December, with the tennis player sharing the news with a sweet poem on Reddit. The couple have since welcomed their first child, daughter Alexis Olympia, together in September.