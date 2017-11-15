Loading the player...

Home Sweet Home with Strictly Come Dancing star Alexandra Burke The former X Factor winner opens up about her home life

Former X Factor winner and Strictly Come Dancing star Alexandra Burke has given HELLO! Online an exclusive look into her home life with her loved ones - her family! The 29-year-old singer revealed that she loves it when her nephew and nieces come round to stay, and that her ideal night in would be with them watching a film or something on TV. Watch the video above to see more!

What is the first thing you do in the morning?

I wake up and say good morning to my boyfriend Josh, everyday, and if he's asleep, I don't really care. I then do the usual, really, you get up, brush your teeth, I shower first. But I always go and let the dogs out before I go for a shower, so I let them stay in the garden for about 20 minutes or 25 minutes. Then once I've showered, I go and feed them.

Alexandra Burke has opened up about life at home

What's your favourite room?

I've done a room in my house that looks like how I wanted it when I was a child. So I never ever got a dolls' house, so I brought a dolls' house - I recreated my childhood room. I always had teddy bears, my mum always used to buy me teddy bears, so that room is full of teddy bears. It's the room where my nieces and nephews sleep because it's like the kiddie room. It's one of my favourite rooms in the house to just sit in and remember being a child.

What's always in your fridge?

Always in the fridge? Milk. Because you need milk for tea, and I'm a tea drinker. So I've always got milk in the fridge, and there's always jam, for jam on toast.

What's your ideal night in?

My ideal night in would be with my family, watching some TV or a movie. [I would] have the kids around, my nieces and nephews, and just watching them playing with the dogs. Actually, as well, if the weather is good, we always put a fire on in the garden - we sit outside and we open a bottle of wine and we chill. My dad comes and does jerk chicken. That kind of vibe is really what my family is about, it's all about family moments and creating memories.