There may still be just over a month to go until Christmas but those itching to get their decorations up have been given the green light! For many of us this might seem a crazy idea having just got over Halloween and not mentally ready to wheel the Xmas decorations out for a few more weeks. However, according to one scientist, putting the tinsel and lights up early might actually make us happier.

"There could be a number of symptomatic reasons why someone would want to obsessively put up decorations early, most commonly for nostalgic reasons either to relive the magic or to compensate for past neglect," psychoanalyst Steve McKeown told UniLad . "In a world full of stress and anxiety people like to associate to things that make them happy and Christmas decorations evoke those strong feelings of the childhood. Decorations are simply an anchor or pathway to those old childhood magical emotions of excitement. So putting up those Christmas decorations early extend the excitement!"

With that in mind, we spoke to one person who knows only too well about the joy of Christmas. Tree stylist Tanya McKnight works with celebrities in choosing their tree at Pines and Needles, the Battersea Park store that famously sold Prince Harry and Meghan Markle their Christmas tree in 2016 on one of their first public outings as a couple. "When decorating your tree it is all about textures and layering no matter which theme you choose. Decide on which of your decorations you would like to be featured most prominently and place those first and then use them as a basis to dress your tree around using your most small simple decks as ‘fillers’."

When it comes to colour themes she adds: "Think deep red velvets, gold glass and silk ribbons hanging delicately. Detailed ornaments like small gold cherubs or some hanging crystal cut teardrops at the edges of the sumptuous branches. These will complement the larger glass red and gold baubles complete with many, many warm white lights.

"This year, Nordic is going to be a big trend. The Scandinavians are kings of Christmas style with effortless elegance at the heart of decorating. For a full Nordic look opt for copper tones, geometric shapes. Embrace wooden decorations, snowflakes and delicately cut masterpieces."

And finally, if you have always dreamed of a White Christmas, Tanya suggests keeping your decorations cool and sophisticated. "Decorations should be kept white with an injection of silver to add sophistication; glass decorations are always a welcomed addition to the crisp look."

