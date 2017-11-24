See the Queen's incredible 20ft gold Christmas tree Windsor Castle has been transformed for Christmas

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Windsor Castle! A huge 20ft Nordmann Fir Christmas tree was erected at the Queen's Berkshire home on Thursday, with staff painstakingly decorating every branch to perfection with white lights and dazzling ornaments, including glittery pine cones and gold stars, plus a traditional angel on top of the tree.

The tree was sourced from what is effectively Her Majesty's back garden, at Windsor Great Park, before being delivered to St George's Hall in the castle and decorated on Thursday. The rest of the castle has also been transformed, with a slightly smaller 15ft tree placed in the Crimson Drawing Room. The beautiful tree has been adorned with red baubles and stars to co-ordinate with the colour scheme of the room, and is equally as dazzling as the main tree in St George's Hall.

Members of staff decorated the Christmas tree at Windsor Castle

Meanwhile, the table in the State Dining Room has been decked out with silver-gilt pieces from the Grand Service, which was commissioned by George IV and still used by the Queen and her guests at State Banquets. Although the Queen is expected to spend some time at Windsor Castle during December, the royal family do not traditionally visit the Berkshire home over the festive period. Instead they will travel to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk for the holiday, joining the Queen and Prince Philip at the royal residence from Christmas Eve through to Boxing Day.

Another tree has been placed in the Crimson Drawing Room

Many of the senior royals gathered at Windsor Castle on Monday to celebrate a different occasion – the Queen and Prince Philip's 70th wedding anniversary. The royal couple celebrated their platinum anniversary with family and close friends, however there were two very important people missing from the guest list – Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie's boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank. This is most likely because of the 'no ring, no bring' rule; since neither Harry nor Eugenie are engaged, their significant others are not allowed to attend a family event. However speculation is now rife that an announcement of an engagement between Prince Harry and Meghan could be imminent.