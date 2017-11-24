How Meghan Markle will make Kensington Palace her home The Suits star is moving in with Prince Harry

With speculation that an announcement of a royal engagement is imminent, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also taking another big step in their relationship – moving in together. Reports suggest that Meghan is set to live with her boyfriend at his home, Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, after moving out of her rented house in Toronto earlier this week.

Meghan's new home is a far cry from her previous Canadian digs; Kensington Palace has served as a royal residence since 1689, with George I, George II and Queen Victoria among the royals who have lived there, not to mention Harry's late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

GALLERY: Take a look inside Meghan Markle's Toronto home

Meghan Markle is expected to move in with Prince Harry at Kensington Palace

However, Nottingham Cottage is much more modest and is one of the smallest properties on the estate, with two bedrooms, a small living room, kitchen and bathroom. Meghan has stayed at the cottage many times while visiting Harry over the past 12 months, and will no doubt be adding her own personal touches to her new home.

Photos shared by the Suits star from her former property show that Meghan favours a minimalistic monochrome colour scheme, but uses details such as photo frames, coffee table books and bold blooms to add personality and pops of colour to rooms. The 36-year-old will likely be wanting to hang some of her prized artworks on the walls at her new home; Meghan once shared a photo of a figure study watercolour painting by Inslee Fariss on Instagram, while Harry is reported to have spent thousands on a painting by British artist Van Donna, called Everybody Needs Somebody To Love, for his girlfriend.

STORY: Bookies suspend bets on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement

Meghan moved out of her home in Toronto after finishing filming Suits

One of the other big factors that will make Kensington Palace feel much more like home is the arrival of her pet dogs, Bogart and Guy. According to Us Weekly, Meghan has left her pets with her mum in Los Angeles while they undergo several vaccinations and blood tests before being allowed to enter the UK. Once they finally do make the transatlantic journey, Meghan won't be short of places to walk her beloved rescue dogs; with the grounds of Kensington Gardens and the royal parks on her doorstep, it's likely she'll often be spotted taking them out for a walk.

Of course, the couple may choose to move out of Nottingham Cottage and find their own new property together. The pair were previously reported to be house hunting in the scenic Cotswolds, not far from Prince Charles' home, Highgrove House in October. We can't wait to see where they settle down!