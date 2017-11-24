Find Holly Willoughby's rainbow Christmas decoration for as little as £3 Enjoy a colourful Christmas like Holly Willoughby

The 'Holly effect' was in full force on Friday as fans desperately tried to snap up another of Holly Willoughby's high street buys. But rather than coveting her latest outfit, the This Morning presenter's followers were trying to track down a colourful Christmas decoration that she shared a photo of on Instagram.

The decoration in question was a sparkling rainbow decoration, with a shimmering cloud at either end. "Couldn't resist… bauble of rainbow dreams," Holly captioned the post. And her 2.8 million Instagram followers couldn't resist either, with many commenting to ask where they could buy one too.

(l-r) Rainbow decorations from Asda (£3), Urban Outfitters (£12) and Liberty (£17.95)

While Holly hasn't yet divulged where she found her rainbow decoration, we've tracked down three similar rainbow designs for all budgets, and the cheapest is available for just £3 at Asda! Others are available online at Urban Outfitters for £12, and Liberty for £17.95.

The mum-of-three appears to be getting into the festive spirit early this year, and previously surprised fans by tucking into a mince pie and cup of tea in a personalised Christmas mug at the beginning of October. "So this just happened… too soon?" Holly captioned the photo, provoking a discussion amongst some of her followers. And many were keen to get one of the Emma Bridgewater Christmas mugs for themselves. "I want one of those mugs! Love it," one commented. Another added: "Aaah I need your mug!"

Holly Willoughby has been getting into the festive spirit

Luckily for anyone hoping to emulate Holly's festive style, her mug is from the appropriately named 'Little Holly' collection, and costs £22.95, plus an additional £1 per character to add your name or message. And that is not the only way fans can incorporate Holly's style into their homes; the 36-year-old has her own homeware collection with Dunelm called 'For the Home', which comprises of a number of different duvet covers with matching pillowcases and cushions. Much like Holly's fashion choices, the collection is accessible and affordable, priced between £12.50 for a set of pillowcases to £45 for a king-size duvet cover.

