Is this where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got engaged? The Prince popped the question in London earlier this month

When Prince Harry whisked Meghan Markle away for a romantic holiday in Africa over the summer, speculation was rife that he was preparing to propose. Now it has emerged that the Prince waited until their return to pop the question, instead choosing to ask for Meghan's hand in marriage in London in November.

While it is not known exactly where Harry proposed, it is likely he did it in the place they will soon share as their first home together - Nottingham Cottage, in the grounds of Kensington Palace. Harry has lived in the two bedroom cottage for the past few years, and it has been confirmed that Meghan will be moving into the royal residence with her fiancé.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement on Monday

The cottage would have been the ideal place for a proposal, offering the couple complete peace and privacy to celebrate their happy news without fear of their secret being leaked before they were ready to share the announcement with the public. It will also play a big part in their future together, as the place Meghan makes a transition into her new life as a royal.

It was announced on Monday that the couple were engaged, following days of speculation that an announcement was "imminent". A statement was released from Kensington Palace that read: "His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course.

It is likely that Harry proposed to Meghan in Nottingham Cottage

"His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty the Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle's parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace."

