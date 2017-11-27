Loading the player...

Discover Meghan Markle's London hotspots The Suits star will make London her home following her engagement to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is officially relocating to London following her engagement to Prince Harry. The Suits actress will move into Harry's home, Nottingham Cottage, located in the grounds of Kensington Palace, it was confirmed on Monday. Although she has lived in Toronto for the past few years, Meghan already has an extensive social circle based in and around London, including former Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh and Sophie Ellis Bextor, so we're sure it won't take her long to settle in to her new home town.

The 36-year-old has also spent a lot more time in the capital since she started dating Harry in summer 2016, and has been spotted exploring the city on numerous occasions. We've rounded up some of Meghan's favourite London haunts, and others she may want to visit...

STORY: How Meghan Markle will make Nottingham Cottage her home

Soho House:

Meghan and Prince Harry are said to have Soho House consultant Markus Anderson to thank for introducing them. It is likely that Meghan will be a regular visitor to the private members' club's London outposts, including Soho House 76 Dean Street, Shoreditch House, Little House Mayfair and Electric House on Portobello Road, only a mile away from her new home at Kensington Palace. Should they wish to get away from the city the couple can also visit Soho Farmhouse in the Oxfordshire countryside, where they are said to stayed together before their relationship became public knowledge.

Kings Road, Chelsea:

Much like her soon-to-be sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan is a fan of shopping on Kings Road in Chelsea. The 36-year-old was seen shopping in the Heidi Klein store earlier this month, and will no doubt be a frequent visitor to the designer boutiques once she settles into her new home.

The SBC:

Could Meghan become the newest recruit to the Skinny Bitch Collective? This invite-only class is regularly attended by Meghan's friend, Millie Mackintosh, and the Suits star previously expressed her interest in trying it out in an interview with Women's Health magazine. "I'm eager to come to the UK to do a workout with Russell [Bateman], the founder of SBC," she said. "My friend Millie Mackintosh raves about his workouts, so I'll call her up to do a class together next time I'm back in London."

KX Private Members Health Club:

Alternatively, fitness fanatic Meghan may like to join her future husband at the private KX Private Members Health Club in Chelsea, where classes on offer include yoga, Pilates and HIIT. Prince Harry is already a member at the club, where there is also a spa and restaurant onsite, so they can exercise and be pampered in the lead up to their royal wedding.

The Sands End:

Located in Fulham, The Sands End is already a favourite of Prince Harry and Meghan, who enjoyed lunch there in 2016. The pub is owned by Harry's friend Mark Dyer, and serves Sunday roasts and pub classics created by a Michelin-trained chef.

Stay tuned for all the news and details on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement here!