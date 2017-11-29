Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid celebrate Hailey Baldwin's 21st on Caribbean getaway

Hailey Baldwin was joined by model pals including Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid as she marked her 21st birthday on a Caribbean getaway. Both Kendall and Bella shared images from the tropical vacation on their social media pages, leaving their followers green with envy as they showed off their incredible figures. Kendall donned a black one-piece as she sat on the edge of a boat with the birthday girl and her crew in a snap she posted on Instagram, while Bella flaunted her toned physique in a black string bikini as she relaxed on a piece of driftwood in the ocean.

Birthday girl Hailey also took the opportunity to showcase her figure in a sexy shot, wearing a two-piece and some gold hoop earrings as she posed sultrily with one leg up on the vessel.

The models flew to the Caribbean to celebrate Hailey's birthday

Hailey is doing her best to extend the birthday celebrations, after marking her actual big day with a party in New York at Japanese restaurant Zuma last Tuesday. Kendall was on hand to help her mark the occasion, along with around 30 other guests. "When the clock struck midnight (and it was Hailey's birthday), she was surprised with a personalised cake and everyone sang 'Happy Birthday'," a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Speaking previously about the best part of turning 21, Hailey admitted she couldn't wait to be of the legal drinking age in America. "I can't wait until someone asks me to see my ID and I'm like, 'Yes!'" she laughed to Footwear News previously. "I'm just going to have a big dinner with friends and go out here in New York. I can't wait."

Hailey Baldwin turned 21 last week

Since first making a name for herself as a model, Hailey has become a fashion role model, with fans keen to emulate the way she mixes casual high street items with high-end designer looks.

And it's this ability to mix things up that sets Hailey apart from her model peers. "It's about not being afraid to mix things together," she told Footwear News. "Being comfortable is really important. Even if I'm in heels, I make sure I'm in sweats or not something that's super-tight from top to bottom. I also like doing something really simple, such as wearing a minidress with thigh-high heels because I like that '90s long-leg vibe."