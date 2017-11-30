Inside Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's honeymoon in 'paradise' The newly-married couple were accompanied by their daughter Alexis Olympia

Honeymooning in paradise! After tying the knot in New Orleans on 16 November, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohania jetted off to the Bahamas for a nine-day stay at Kamalame Cay, courtesy of Booking.com. The tennis superstar and the Reddit co-founder were joined by their two-month-old daughter Alexis during their getaway. The newlyweds' four-bedroom oceanfront villa on the family-run private island is located off the coast of the world's third-largest fringing barrier reef — the Andros Great Barrier Reef.

Serena and Alexis' secluded villa, which costs $35,000 per week, sits on 96-acres of white sand. The private Bahamian island is only accessible by a private ferry, helicopter or sea plane.

Serena and Alexis honeymooned in the Bahamas Photo: booking.com

GALLERY: SERENA AND ALEXIS' FAIRYTALE WEDDING

The couple stayed at the 3,600 sq. ft. Magnolia villa, which is tucked in a lush, flowering tropical garden. The villa features 20-foot ceilings, a beachfront terrace with panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean, an open-concept Great Room, as well as bedroom furnishings sourced from Bali and India and access to the only overwater spa in the Bahamas.

A week in paradise. Thanks @bookingcom for helping us find the perfect honeymoon villa. #BookingYeah A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Nov 28, 2017 at 5:14am PST

MORE: Eva Longoria opens up about Serena's star-studded wedding

Serena, 36, and Alexis, 34, were able to enjoy the perks of being away with private chefs, personal trainers and butlers available to them 24-hours a day. The property also featured a tennis court that Serena made use of during her stay. The mom-of-one took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, 28 November, to share a glimpse of her lavish honeymoon. Alongside a video Alexis shot of herself gazing out to sea, Serena penned: "A week in paradise. Thanks @bookingcom for helping us find the perfect honeymoon villa. #BookingYeah."

The couple's secluded villa costs $35,000 per week Photo: booking.com

Serena and Alexis' honeymoon follows their star-studded nuptials earlier this month. The pair said "I do" in a Beauty and the Beast-inspired wedding in front of a number of their closest family and friends, including, Eva Longoria, Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian. Serena walked down the aisle in a stunning ball gown by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen that featured a cape. "I felt like a princess and superwoman all at once," noted of her dress on social media.