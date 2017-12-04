How you can see West End's hottest show, Hamilton, for just £10 Find out how you can get your hands on the West End's hottest tickets

The smash hit Broadway show Hamilton is finally coming to the UK, with previews beginning on 6 December, and tickets already sold out for the much-anticipated West End show. However, keen theatre fans still have a chance to get hold of tickets for the hottest show in London for just £10!

READ: Ticketholders react to Hamilton's London opening delayed

Organisers of the show, which has received 11 Tony Awards and a Pulitzer Prize, recently revealed that there will be a seat lottery, meaning that fans have the chance to win pick up one or two tickets to attend a performance later in the same week. People can enter the lottery through the Hamilton app, which can be downloaded for free. Winners will then be notified through the app or by email. Fans were quick to discuss the exciting news, with one writing: "If I win a pair for my brother to see the first public performance...I'll win the best big sis of the century award," while another added: "Best news I've heard all day."

The musical is by Lin Manuel Miranda

Fans were quick to discuss the exciting news, with one writing: "If I win a pair for my brother to see the first public performance...I'll win the best big sis of the century award," while another added: "Best news I've heard all day." Hamilton's transfer to the West End hasn't been without its difficulties; the show was forced to push back its opening by two weeks after renovations to the Victoria Palace Theatre weren't finished in time, leaving thousands of people forced to reschedule their tickets or receive refunds.

Tickets are already sold out

READ: Ryanair has made a big change to its hand luggage allowance

A member of the new London cast, Cleve September, recently revealed that technical rehearsals were finished, and tweeted a snap of the cast embracing. He wrote: "Tech is done! Finished teching this beast of a show in four and a half days and then finished with a full run! London I hope you're ready for us!? @HamiltonWestEnd ain't messing around! So thankful to be part of this incredible family!"