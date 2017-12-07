See inside the luxurious hotel where the I'm a Celebrity contestants are staying The contestants are put up in the luxurious five star Palazzo Versace hotel

The I'm a Celebrity contestants have spent the past couple of weeks camping in the jungle, showering in a waterfall and taking part in gruelling Bushtucker Trials, so it's bound to be a welcome treat for them when they arrive at the luxurious five star hotel they're put up in after being voted off the show.

All contestants stay in the Palazzo Versace on the Gold Coast of Australia, just a short drive away from the filming location for the hit ITV show, hosted by Ant and Dec. But it couldn't be more different to the camp they will have stayed in for the past few weeks. The opulent hotel is home to 200 rooms and 72 privately owned apartments, along with a ballroom, bars and a Versace retail store that sells the designer's ready-to-wear, accessories and runway collections.

The swimming pool at the Palazzo Versace Gold Coast hotel

And that's not all; there is also an amazing pool area, a white sand beach, spa and fitness centre, and three award-winning restaurants – the perfect place for the contestants to tuck into some indulgent cuisine after spending weeks living off rice and beans.

The Palazzo Versace Gold Coast opened in 2000, and is decorated with bespoke Versace furnishings and high fashion design details. The two bedroom condominiums, where it's likely that the celebrities are staying, cost from £1,864 per night, and feature a private balcony terrace, a sunken lounge area with full-size kitchen and dining table, plus a huge bathroom with its own hot tub.

One of the hotel rooms at the Palazzo Versace

STORY: Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo is 'lowest paid' star on I'm a Celebrity

The current series of I'm a Celebrity comes to an end on Sunday, with Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo, one of the favourites to win the show. The Made in Chelsea star's odds currently stand at1/4, while boxer Amir is second favourite at 9/1. Iain Lee, meanwhile, has seen his odds fall amid allegations of bullying by his fellow campmates; he is now joint second favourite to win, having previously had odds of 40/1.

See the latest travel features here.