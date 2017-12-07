Discover Meghan Markle's Los Angeles hotspots The soon-to-be royal grew up in LA

Meghan Markle has reportedly returned to her hometown of Los Angeles to meet her mother, Doria Ragland, after announcing her engagement to Prince Harry at the end of November. The Suits star is likely to be catching up with family and friends before she returns to celebrate Christmas with Harry and the rest of the royal family at the Queen's Sandringham estate for the first time. As she enjoys some time at home out of the public eye, we've rounded up some of Meghan's favourite hotspots in the city, from restaurants to fitness classes, which she may visit over the next couple of weeks.

Sugarfish, Los Angeles:

The 36-year-old often used to share photos of her food on Instagram, and there is one place in particular she loves to visit – Sugarfish sushi restaurant. Meghan shared a photo of her fresh sushi and edamame on social media at the end of November 2016, adding the caption: "Yes, please! #theresnoplacelikehome #sushi." There are ten Sugarfish restaurants across Los Angeles, along with another location in New York.

Pilates Platinum, Los Angeles:

Thanks for the pretty blooms @pilatesplatinum 💕 You know me so well, my sweet Heather #peonies A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Nov 22, 2016 at 12:04pm PST

Meghan has previously said Pilates Platinum is "the best workout in town", and provides a testimonial for the studio's website in which she says "you leave feeling (and looking) even better". The studio was founded by Meghan's personal trainer, and close friend, Heather Dorak, and classes cost $30 (around £22) each.

Fresh Corn Grill, Los Angeles:

🌮🌮🌮 @foodstagram_lm A post shared by Fresh Corn Grill LA (@freshcorngrill) on Jun 26, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

Meghan is a big fan of Fresh Corn Grill, a healthy LA eatery that says it serves a "unique take on California cuisine". Speaking to Today in 2012, Meghan said: "If you ever find yourself in LA, go to Fresh Corn Grill and order salmon tacos. It sounds a little strange at first, but trust me, they are insanely good! I dream about those tacos, and they are not paying me to say that." Those salmon tacos will set you back $12.95 (around £9.65) with one side, or $14.45 (£10.77) with two.

Sony Pictures Studios, Los Angeles:

While growing up in Los Angeles, Meghan reportedly spent a lot of time on the set of Married… with Children, where her father worked as part of the crew. The sitcom was filmed at Sony Pictures Studios, where visitors are able to take a tour and walk through the museum of iconic film and TV shows shot on the site. Perhaps she'll pay a visit to reminisce on her childhood while she's back in LA!

Terroni, Los Angeles:

Meghan is a big fan of Terroni, and even gave the Italian restaurant a mention in her interview with Vanity Fair earlier this year. The restaurant first opened in Toronto, where Meghan lived while filming Suits, and has since launched restaurants in West Hollywood and Downtown Los Angeles. The menu includes an array of regional Italian pasta dishes and pizzas, which all cost under $24 (around £18).

