You can now holiday like a royal with the unique opportunity to rent a property that has played host to various members of the British royal family. The Grade I-listed west wing of Pitchford Hall in Shropshire was an official safe house for the Queen and members of the royal family during World War II, and once hosted Queen Victoria during a holiday when she was a child - and now you can stay there too.

The historic property is opening its doors to holidaymakers for the first time and will be available to let on holiday rental website cottages.com in 2018. The rental, named the 'Generals' Quarters' in honour of two previous owners, sleeps up to 14 guests in seven double bedrooms, and is the perfect place for a memorable getaway.

Guests will have the chance to explore the stunning Tudor property, which has elegant Georgian-inspired bedrooms and spacious grounds, where there is also a Grade-I listed treehouse which is believed to be the oldest in the world. Dating back to 1692, the treehouse was recorded in Queen Victoria's diaries as where she enjoyed tea with close friends when she holidayed at Pitchford Hall at the age of 13.

The newly-restored property was also one of three country houses in the UK selected to host the monarchy should they have needed to leave Buckingham Palace in the event of a German invasion during the Second World War, so its rich royal history is sure to make it a holiday destination you'll never forget.

Tori Kirwan-Taylor at cottages.com said: "This is an extremely exciting addition to our portfolio and we can't wait to play a part in Pitchford Hall's future, making it accessible to holidaymakers for the first time. The restoration work is incredibly impressive and we're sure that the property will win the hearts of holidaymakers around the country, just like it did for Queen Victoria."

Bookings for The Pitchford Estate – The Generals' Quarters are being taken now for arrivals from May 2018. Holidaymakers can book breaks on a three, four and seven-night basis at cottages.com starting from £1,399 (£14.28pppn)*

