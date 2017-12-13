Revealed: The Cambridges' fantasy Christmas trip to Dreamland Their lookalikes enjoyed a festive family day out in Margate

We don't usually see many photos of the royal family during their Christmas break, but if these photos are anything to go by, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be enjoying lots of fun family time with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte over the next couple of weeks.

These royal lookalikes travelled down to the coast for a day out at The Frosted Fairground at Dreamland Margate, where they enjoyed activities including ice skating, going on the rides and even visiting Father Christmas in his grotto. Dressed in ensembles identical to those worn by Prince William and Kate and their two children, the family left onlookers doing a double-take as they explored the popular attraction.

STORY: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to join royal family for Christmas

The Cambridge family's lookalikes visited The Frosted Fairground at Dreamland

They also expressed their excitement at the recent announcement of Prince Harry's engagement to Meghan Markle, wishing the couple the best of luck for their wedding, which is due to take place in May. Prince William's lookalike even scoped out potential stag do venues for his brother – The Cinque Ports and Ziggy's Rooftop Bar, both located within Dreamland.

While the Cambridges are yet to visit Dreamland Margate in real life, they have been known to enjoy other Christmas outings and activities together, including writing their all-important letters to Father Christmas. Prince William presented his son's Christmas list to Santa during his recent royal tour to Finland, revealing there was just one thing the four-year-old wanted – a police car.

The royal lookalikes paid a visit to Santa's Grotto

William, 35, was visiting a Christmas market in Helsinki and told Father Christmas: "I've seen you and I had to give you this letter." Noting that George had only filled out one line of the wish list, William laughed: "He hasn't written down many requests, so I think one request is probably ok." The royal also pointed to the word "nice" and said: "He's been a nice boy, a nice boy." Santa, who traditionally is from Finland, nodded his head in agreement and William smiled.