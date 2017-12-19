Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright enjoy trip to Disneyland Paris The couple are happy to be reunited after spending the past eight months apart

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright appeared in high spirits as they visited Disneyland Paris on Tuesday. The couple, who recently reunited after spending eight months apart, joined young people and their families who have been affected by the Manchester Arena bombing for a charity trip to the popular attraction.

As well as taking the opportunity to mingle with the group (along with some lovable Disney characters), Michelle and Mark also posed for photos in front of the iconic castle. They were both wrapped up against the winter chill in padded coats, with Michelle adding a pair of black and gold Minnie Mouse ears to her wintry ensemble.

The couple appear happy to be spending some quality time together again after being forced apart due to conflicting work schedules – Michelle has been filming Our Girl in Malaysia for the last few months, while Mark has been filming the US TV show Extra in Los Angeles.

They were reunited when Mark flew home for Christmas, with the former TOWIE star taking to Instagram to share details of their "idyllic" evening, which involved them eating a delicious meal while watching Christmas television. Showing his fans around his festive-decorated living room, Mark wrote: "How I've waited for this moment", alongside an emoji of a loved-up couple.

Michelle returned to the UK from Malaysia at the beginning of December, and received a sweet Twitter message from her husband, who expressed his pride at all of her hard work on her BBC drama series. "Done. 8 months away from home, away from loved ones, working ridiculous hours in ridiculous conditions @michkeegan you amaze me more & more every day." Mark wrote. "I'm so proud of you, words can't even explain. It's going to be the best Christmas ever!! I love you so much my little trooper x."

