Catherine Zeta-Jones visits the Taj Mahal with 'the three other wonders of the world' The actress is enjoying a dream holiday in India

Catherine Zeta-Jones' dream family holiday to India has continued with a trip to the Taj Mahal. The actress, who says she has always wanted to visit the country, shared photos as she visited the historic landmark on Tuesday with husband Michael Douglas and their children, Dylan and Carys.

"At the Taj Mahal with the three other 'Wonders of the World' in my life," she captioned a sweet family photo with the mausoleum in the background. She also shared a video of herself walking hand-in-hand towards the Taj Mahal before looking back to their children with a smile. "The Taj Mahal, today in India. Breathtaking to view and experience. It's just the ultimate love story," she wrote.

Catherine Zeta-Jones visited the Taj Mahal with her family

Catherine and the family appear to be enjoying all that India has to offer, and on Wednesday they went on a trip to see tigers in their natural habitat. "Before breakfast this morning, we watched tigers eat theirs #circleoflife #protectourplanet," the 48-year-old captioned the video.

They started their trip in New Delhi, where Catherine looked as glamorous as ever in a cream shawl and matching hat as she explored the Indian capital. And she told her one million Instagram followers that she had always dreamed of visiting India. "New Delhi, India, today. When you dream of visiting a country all your life, and it lives up to everything you hoped it would be," she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Catherine shared a video from their trip to see tigers in India

Catherine's followers loved the holiday photo, with many commenting on her exciting destination and her elegant outfit. One wrote: "I'm happy to hear you're enjoying India so much, and that you're finally fulfilling a dream (trip) of a lifetime: have fun, Cath!" Another said: "Love your shawl and great idea on cross body bag. Brilliant." One fan told her: "Enjoy India and the wonderful sights, sounds and people." There were more compliments on her style, with another writing: "Great outfit for travelling in that country! Enjoy!"

