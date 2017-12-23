Holly-Willougby-skiing-1

Holly Willoughby shares snaps from 'magical' pre-Christmas skiing holiday

The This Morning presenter enjoyed a fun holiday before Christmas

by Chloe Best

Holly Willoughby has shared photos from her pre-Christmas skiing holiday, telling fans she felt reluctant to come home. The This Morning presenter hit the slopes for a week-long break, but has returned to the UK just in time for Christmas.

Sharing a selfie from her holiday on Saturday morning, Holly wrote: "Home now... always hard to say good bye to this magical place... felt literally on top of the world." The 36-year-old looked stylish as ever in skiwear, with mirrored ski glasses and a cord jacket that featured a faux fur trimmed hood.

Holly Willoughby shared photos from her skiing trip

Holly later posted a Boomerang video of herself and a friend playfully wiggling their hips while standing with their backs to the camera. "Right @tara_capp... ready, wriggle, GO! #friends #truly #whynot."

The mum-of-three hasn't let her style slip throughout the break, and also posted herself wearing a cosy and colourful knitted Chinti and Parker jumper as she snuggled up by a fire earlier in the week. "Merry knit-mas!" she captioned the snap.

 

Holly appears to be a big fan of skiing, and joined her husband Dan Baldwin for another snowy holiday in February, where they enjoyed the après-ski drinks. She also went  on a similar pre-Christmas skiing holiday in 2016 with Dan and their children Harry, Belle and Chester.

However, Holly previously admitted that her favourite holiday destination was somewhere decidedly different - Venice. The popular presenter shared her top travel destinations as part of a Diet Coke campaign, saying: "There are so many places I haven't been that I would love to go to, however it comes down to what you are after. Dan and I went to Venice really early on in our relationship so that has a special place in my heart. We had such a brilliant time in one of the most beautiful places and it is so romantic there."

