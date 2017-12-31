The Beckhams jet off for their annual New Year's holiday - see the snaps! The family holiday together at this time each year

The Beckham family are off on their annual New Year's holiday! The close-knit clan were pictured arriving in Miami on Saturday and the family looked incredibly stylish as they walked through the airport, surrounded by security guards. Mum Victoria, dad David and their four children, Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12 and Harper, six were all spotted together. It's rare to see the whole family on an outing together, as Brooklyn has been living away from home at college in New York since September.

Brooklyn Beckham shared the above snap on his Instagram page

Beckham fans were particularly excited by little Harper's Gucci loafers, which she wore for the flight. The Mail reports that the designer shoes retail at £235. The whole family cut a stylish group with mum Victoria wearing a black coat, with jeans and a simple white t-shirt and David looking cool as ever in a beanie hat, red top and jeans. The Beckhams are known to enjoy an annual New Year's break all together. Last year they holidayed with good friends the Ramsays in the Maldives.

LOOK: Harper and Cruz Beckham go horse riding in the countryside

Victoria took to her Instagram page on Saturday to share an adorable video of Harper and dad David driving a gold cart together. The black and white clip was a hit with fans, who liked the video over two million times! The mum-of-four wrote: "Someone loves her daddy! #drivingmissharper kisses x @davidbeckham." One follower commented: "Adorable… father and daughter." Another said: "Family love, happy new year."

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Dec 30, 2017 at 4:47am PST

Brooklyn also posted some lovely sunny photos, which appear to be from the family's current holiday. In the pictures, the budding photographer poses on a paddle board in a stunning, aquamarine sea. One fan told him: "Sailing in Heaven!!!! @brooklynbeckham Amazing!!!!!" Another wrote: "That sky and ocean tho 😍 @brooklynbeckham."

Victoria had previously shared several snaps of the family enjoying Christmas together on her Instagram page. The former Spice Girls singer shared a rare photograph of her brood all together with the caption: "Happy Christmas! Kisses from us all!"