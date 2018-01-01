All the photos from the Beckham family's NYE celebrations at luxury island resort David and Victoria Beckham treated their four children to a trip of a lifetime this NYE

The Beckham family certainly know how to party! David and Victoria, along with children Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and six-year-old Harper, welcomed the New Year in style on Sunday night while on holiday in Turks and Caicos Islands. The close-knit clan have been staying at the luxury Amanyara resort on the island, and enjoyed raiding the props for a photo booth shoot, an extravagant firework display, and even a live performance from UB40. Victoria shared a photo on her Instagram account of budding model Romeo, David and Harper pulling faces as they had their photos taken. The former Spice Girl also posted a photo showing all six members of the family dressed up ready for the evening's events. "Happy New Year!! X We love u all!! X kisses from us all!! X @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham@romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #Harper x," she captioned the post.

The Beckham family posed for a family photo at their luxury island resort

Retired footballer David shared more pictures from their evening on his own social media account, including a photo of UB40 performing on a stage above the water at the resort, which the 42-year-old captioned: "UB40 seriously." The doting dad also posted another snap of him wearing a flamboyant 'Happy New Year' top hat while posing with his oldest son, which he captioned: "Priceless." No doubt the family are enjoying being back together again during the Christmas period, with Brooklyn returning from his studies in New York for the holidays.

David, Romeo and Harper got into the party spirit

The award-winning resort certainly looks like it has enough for all members of the family to benefit from too, including tennis courts, a pilates studio, sports fields and a spa. On-site activities, meanwhile, include eco-hikes, snorkel trips, and family movies nights. Room prices start at $2,250 per night – the equivalent of £1,667.

David was excited to watch UB40 perform at the hotel

Victoria previously opened up about her family's New Year's Eve plans, where she revealed that her children were "party animals." She told Vogue: "I love New Year’s Eve. We always spend New Year’s Eve with the children, and my kids know how to party. Last year, I mean goodness they stayed up so late, they really are party animals. It’s a good time to get a little bit dressed up and let your hair down, have some fun and just go for it. "